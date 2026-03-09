  • Banner with colorful rectangles and text: "Exploring Disability Accommodations at UW". Features a "WATCH NOW" button, highlighting accessibility, plus a logo with a brain icon and the word "Imprint.

Letter to the Editor – Community cleanup

Dean Schneider

| March 9, 2026

The snow is melting, boding well for an early spring. And a not-quite-so-young man’s thoughts turn to … exposed trash that was hiding in snowdrifts. 

Former student here, mid ’90s poli-sci — does Kapur still mark too hard?

There is the community apprehension about the annual Ezra Street party, but perhaps we can turn two problems into one solution. Good public relations combined with less garbage on sidewalks and lawns. I propose that the school affiliated frats and sororities could engage in a publicized garbage pickup drive prior to St. Patrick’s Day. Invite the local press. Everybody would win! 

