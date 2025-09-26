Libraries change hours

Changes partially due to “budget realities”

The Davis Centre (DC) and Dana Porter (DP) Libraries have changed their hours for the fall and winter terms as part of efforts to “return the university to a balanced budget.” On all days, DP will now be open until 9 p.m., as opposed to 11 p.m. previously. Though DC’s opening hours remain the same, the DC help desk will open starting at 9 a.m. on weekdays as opposed to 8 a.m. previously.

Tanya Snyder, communications manager for UW libraries, said that the change was based on their review of occupancy data from fall 2024 and that it “allows the Libraries to continue to provide safe on-campus late night study and collaboration space near the University’s transit hub while balancing budget realities.”

Other library services that have changed include the reduction of book collection bins from 18 to 5 (at SCH, BMH, SLC, DP and DC), and a reduced schedule for deliveries to Musagetes on the Cambridge campus.