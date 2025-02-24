Lights, legacy, and Pippin: KWLT’s 90 years in the spotlight

For 90 years, the Kitchener-Waterloo Little Theatre (KWLT) has been a fixture in the region’s community theatre scene, expanding through passion, perseverance, and a shared love of storytelling.

As KWLT commemorates this milestone, its most recent performance, Pippin, is more than simply another musical; it is a salute to the theatre’s heritage, a celebration of its future, and a dynamic exhibition of the community it has created over nearly a century.

The legacy of KWLT: A community built on passion

Founded in 1935, KWLT has long stood as a hub for theatre enthusiasts, welcoming newcomers and seasoned performers alike. Unlike many community theatres that pre-cast roles or select productions through a board of directors, KWLT operates differently: directors pitch the shows they are passionate about, assembling their own production teams.

One of the defining moments in KWLT’s history was the devastating fire of 2002, which destroyed its theatre. But from the ashes, the community rebuilt over the next seven years, with the help of grants and donations — proving that KWLT is more than just a physical space; it is a living, breathing entity shaped by the dedication of those who believe in its mission.

Bringing Pippin to life: The vision and challenges

As part of KWLT’s 90th-anniversary celebrations, Pippin was chosen as a show that embodies self-discovery, ambition, and the search for purpose — themes that resonate deeply with both the theatre and the community it serves.

Shannon Burkovan, the show’s musical director and a UW alum, describes the vision behind Pippin: “Since this is our 90th-anniversary show, we’re pulling in different costumes and props from previous KWLT productions. It’s a way to pay homage to our history while creating something fresh and exciting.”

But staging a production like Pippin comes with its own set of challenges. “The music is complex, the harmonies are difficult, and on top of that, we’re incorporating circus elements like sword fighting, juggling, and aerial performances,” says Davenport, a longtime KWLT member. The cast and crew have embraced the challenge, even hosting juggling workshops and reaching out to local buskers to bring the spectacle of Pippin to life.

Connecting Pippin to UW

The connection between KWLT and UW runs deep. Many KWLT members, including Davenport and Burkovan, were once heavily involved in UW’s theatre scene, particularly FASS (Faculty, Alumni, Staff, and Students). The transition from UW’s student-run productions to KWLT’s community theatre is a well-trodden path, with alumni continuing their theatrical journeys post-graduation.

“KWLT has a strong relationship with FASS — many of us started there,” Davenport says. “After graduation, people still want to do theatre, but they want something beyond UW. That’s where KWLT comes in.”

Even current UW students are part of the Pippin cast, alongside faculty members like Professor Colin Roberts, who plays guitar in the live band. Another unique UW connection? One of the show’s vocal coaches is a mathematics professor. “The fact that your professor could be on stage performing? That’s the kind of thing that makes theatre in this region so special,” Burkovan adds.

A mosaic of theatre: celebrating 90 Years

As much as Pippin is about spectacle, it is also about reflection. The production incorporates costumes, props, and even banners from past KWLT shows, creating a mosaic of memories that celebrate the theatre’s rich history. “It’s not just a tribute — it’s a living archive of what KWLT has been and what it will continue to be,” Davenport says.

With performances already underway, Pippin promises to be a must-see event, not just for theatre lovers, but for anyone who has been part of the UW and KWLT communities over the years. Whether you’re a student looking for an artistic outlet, an alum reminiscing about past performances, or a faculty member eager to see colleagues in a new light, Pippin is a celebration of both theatre and the people who make it come alive.

As KWLT enters its ninth decade, it remains a testament to the power of community, creativity, and the magic of the stage. And for those in search of their own place in the world—just like Pippin himself—perhaps the answer lies under the theatre’s spotlight.

The play was written by Roger O. Hirsch and Stephen Schwartz, and directed by Rami Finkelshtein and Nadia Novikova. Pippin will take place until March 2 at the Registry Theatre in Kitchener. Tickets can be purchased online.