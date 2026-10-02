Lime e-scooters and e-bikes begin rollout in Waterloo Region

The Region of Waterloo has announced that green e-scooters and e-bikes from Lime Technology Canada have begun rolling out in Cambridge, Kitchener, and Waterloo. Up to 500 e-bikes and 500 e-scooters will be deployed, in addition to adaptive vehicles for riders of varying abilities from the Lime Assist program.

Neuron Canada first launched a rental program for their orange e-scooters, e-bikes, and accessible vehicles in Waterloo Region in 2023. After being acquired by Lime Technology Canada in Jul. 2026, Neuron began removing vehicles from the local area, despite their agreement with the Region of Waterloo being scheduled to continue until Oct. 2026. At the time of the acquisition, Lime had expressed interest in working with the cities to continue Neuron’s rental program.

Imprint has reached out to the City of Waterloo and the university for specifics about the rollout on UW campuses and is awaiting further comment.

Lime e-bikes and e-scooters will be available for rent until Oct. 31. City staff will be monitoring community reception and sharing data with their respective councils. Riders can visit Lime’s website or download the Lime app for costs, availability, and booking.