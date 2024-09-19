Looking for a co-op? Here’s what you should know!

Now that we are in the fall term, classes, clubs, and campus have become full and lively once again. Though for many, there is an extra duty now weighing on them: attaining a co-op for the next term. The task can be daunting, especially for people who are taking this hurdle for the very first time. “What should I look out for? How many applications? What if I don’t find a co-op?” You might be wondering about these topics as the term begins. Vanya Gnaniah, an undergraduate career advisor at the Centre for Career Development (CCD), was an excellent guide to answering all these questions and more.

How many applications should I be putting in per day or per cycle?

“We always say it depends on you,” Gnaniah replied. The maximum limit of applications per cycle varies, starting at 50 applications in the first few cycles to being able to complete 500 in total (applications from earlier cycles count towards this figure) by the later cycles. Some might opt to complete the maximum limit of applications per cycle, but Gnaniah mentioned that this is not mandatory, though approaching that number would be a good rule of thumb to operate on. In other words, you are recommended to apply as much as you can to increase your chances for an interview, but hitting the limit is not a strict rule. The number of applications can be subjective to the student, as they might have to balance their time spent between classes and extracurriculars, so the amount they get done might differ from others: “[Suppose] they have maybe 20 minutes [left in] a day to apply, right? So how you make the most of those 20 minutes is more important than the amount of applications you put through. But having said that, it’s good to have a good number of applications.”

What are some important interview questions to look out for?

Tell me about yourself. Why are you interested in this role? What motivated you to apply for this job? This frequently asked trio of questions are equally important and have the same purpose. Gnaniah explains, “They’re all getting at the same thing. They’re trying to see if the student fits well with the organization with this role. If the supervisor and the student can get along, we encourage students to think a little bit more about [their response].”

How would you answer it? Gnaniah recommends researching the organization’s strengths, weaknesses, and general information. With that information, you should take some time to reflect on what would make you want to work for them and what makes you a fitting candidate.

Employers also like behavioral questions such as, “Tell me about a time when you had to resolve a conflict with a coworker.”

Practicing answering interview questions is incredibly beneficial, whether it be by yourself, with a peer, or at the CCD — the answers should sound cohesive and flow well.

Is WaterlooWorks the only resource I can use to find a co-op?

WaterlooWorks is not the only resource you can use to find a co-op. It may be a common one, but it is most certainly not the only one. WaterlooWorks even provides a tab on their website featuring multiple different external job boards to use ranging from Linkedin to Canada Council for the Arts. As an advisor, Gnaniah found that students have found success in finding a co-op even on less common job boards. Many students have even opted for searching in person to find a job, finding ample opportunities in that method. “I wouldn’t underestimate the power of networking and just letting people know in your neighborhood and around your network on LinkedIn that you’re looking for a co-op. Students tend to get opportunities that way as well,” Gnaniah mentioned.

What mistakes do students make when applying for co-op?

1. Not customizing cover letters and resumes.

You are recommended to customize your cover letters and resumes for each application. They should be tailored to match what the employer is looking for in a candidate. Unfortunately, Gnaniah stated that there are many students who apply for positions they would be qualified for, but fail to have the employer recognize their skills as they did not tailor their application. Does this mean bulk applications are out of the question? Not necessarily, students should visit the CCD to learn more about efficient bulk applications. is an efficient way to do it and the CCD can help with that.

2. Not reflecting on experiences.

“One common mistake is students don’t reflect back on their experience and use that reflection to find a better co-op for the next time,” Gnaniah said. You will have many work terms throughout your time at UW, and it’s important to reflect on each one. You can reflect on this experience with the co-op advisors or the CCD. Think about what you liked and disliked about a work term to keep in mind for the next one.

3. Not seeking support.

There are a multitude of supports that students have available to them as they apply for co-op and they should make the most of them. There is a greater chance for success with students who seek support. “We know that students who have regular touch points with their advisors are more likely to get a co-op as well because they’re getting the support they need,” Gnaniah identified. You will have a co-op advisor and the CCD available to you. The CCD offers same-day appointments and drop-ins. Your co-op advisor is reachable for calls, drop-ins, meetings, and messages through WaterlooWorks. Students are encouraged to talk to the CCD and co-op advisors as their expertise in this field can help with searching for jobs and creating excellent applications.

I haven’t found a co-op yet, what do I do?

First and foremost, do not panic, you have options. If it’s getting later into the term with exam season creeping forward and you still haven’t found a co-op, don’t worry because you still have time. Check out the deadlines on the co-operative education website, which should inform when the hard deadline will be to find a co-op: https://uwaterloo.ca/co-operative-education/important-dates. “The timeline for co-op is a little bit longer than [the study term],” Gnaniah explained. Let’s say in the worst case scenario, you weren’t able to find a co-op even after the term prior to the work term has ended — what options are there?

1. Waterloo Experience (WE) Accelerate

The WE Accelerate program is a viable option for students who were unable to secure their first co-op. It is offered by the Centre for Work-Integrated Learning and develops your skills by working on projects. Gnaniah voiced support for the program, “It counts for the flexible co-op, it’s free and they gain some project experience. Our students who do the WE Accelerate develop skills that make them more likely to secure their second co-op.” Flexible work terms are work terms that can still count towards the co-op credit, even if they do not match the standard work term criteria. Instead, they have their own criteria to follow to qualify for a credit.

2. Off-term

You can choose to take an off-term instead, especially considering that some students take advantage of this time to build up their skill set for later co-ops. Gnaniah identified potential paths for students to take during an off-term: “Maybe you take up a personal project or different LinkedIn courses and develop certain technical skills. Some students end up doing a volunteer position and building up experience that way, so taking an off-term is also an option, but being strategic about how you want to grow in your skill set during that off-term as well can be pretty helpful.”

What are some pieces of advice I should be aware of?

1. It’s okay if you don’t meet some of the criteria for a job

Let’s say there is a job and the description of skills needed to excel has some items that you don’t have, should you pass on this job? Gnaiah recommends you don’t pass up on the opportunity: “The rule of thumb is if you’re hitting 65 to 75 per cent of those skills needed for that job, go ahead. What’s the worst that could happen? They don’t call you for an interview?” She explained that you can grow into the role as time goes on, and while employers may have a perfect candidate in mind when they write the posting, that perfect candidate might not end up fitting the posting to a tee.

2. Look beyond your program to expand experience and build up a skill set

When you open WaterlooWorks, you’ll find that the jobs you can find are tailored to your program. These are not the only jobs that you can do, there might be some in other programs that can be good for building up experience. An example Gnaniah gave was a student looking to gain technical and collaborative experience. This student looks for a job that has both and that job might be in engineering or healthcare, but if they can do it, they are encouraged to go for it. “The world of work is changing so rapidly and we’re seeing so many non-linear career trajectories,” Gnaniah said while explaining the importance of expanding your bubble. She continued, “So really embracing a diversity of experiences helps students figure out what they actually want to do and what [they don’t] want to do, so as to not get stuck in a single job title, but to open themselves up to experiences that energize them more and give them some fulfillment and joy in life.”