Looking for fresh fruits and veg?

Community markets occurring throughout November

Everyone appreciates fresh fruits and vegetables, but given increasing prices, students may feel that these goods are inaccessible. The Community Well-being Fruits and Veg Market will be held on Nov. 5, Nov. 19, and Dec. 3. Assorted produce will be sold in bags that students may purchase at ten dollars each. The market accepts cash, debit, and credit.

The market, which aims to bring fresh produce to students, is the product of a partnership between the faculty of engineering’s Community Well-being team and Produce Place, a vendor from St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market.

Each day of the market will take place in two locations at the same time: one on the first floor of the Pearl Sullivan Engineering Building (formerly known as E7) near the Robohub, and the other is on the first floor foyer of the Health Expansion Building. The markets are open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies last.

According to UW, estimated savings are between 30-50 per cent in comparison to what you would pay at a standard grocery store.