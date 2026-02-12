Love in the air? Imprint staff share their top rom-coms

With Valentine’s Day only two days away, now’s the time to channel your inner romantic and indulge in some perhaps cheesy, but absolutely delightful romantic comedies! The Imprint staff team have shared their top rom-com films, so you can make this Valentine’s Day, be it spent alone or with your significant other, your best one yet. Grab your bouquet of roses (or popcorn) and get ready to watch some great flicks!

La La Land (2016)

Overview: A love story that UW students might find all too relatable amid the need to balance social life with career aspirations (or co-op jobs!), this film follows Mia, an actress, and pianist Sebastian as they navigate love amid wild career ambitions.

“One romance I love that is more on the emotional side is La La Land. The lighting, storyline, and soundtrack is so beautiful and emotional and I believe it captures a lot of the raw emotions that come with love.”

– Karen Zhou, videographer and video editor

He’s just not that into you (2009)

Overview: The title alone might appeal to anyone who’s spent a little too much time psychoanalysing someone’s potential feelings for them. The film is inspired by a self-help book, following couples and singles as they grapple with relationship troubles and common questions about commitment, feelings, and reciprocity most will find perhaps too relatable.

“Truth is told.”

– Tiffany Wen, Staff Writer

Love Actually (2003)

Overview: We all know the holiday season can be a hectic time. Amid retail shopping and family gatherings, it can be a time love is challenged. Follow along with the lives of eight couples, each navigating the season and love, differently.

“It’s more of a Christmas movie but it’s an even better romcom.”

– Emma Danesh, senior website editor

Notting Hill (1999)

Overview: Famous actress Anna Scott begins to fall in love with Notting Hill bookshop owner William Thacker. Unfortunately, fame has a way of complicating things.

“It’s 90’s Hugh Grant—need I say more?”

– Thea East, senior magazine editor

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Overview: Sometimes finding real love means facing uncomfortable truths. When Jenna Rink’s 13th birthday doesn’t go as planned, her wish to wake up as a thriving 30-year-old comes true- except she begins to see the friendship and relationships she damaged while chasing success as an adult. Can she find a way to make things right?

“Jenna Rink is easily one of my biggest role models.”

– Arabella Hormillada, Video Editor

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Overview: Magazine columnist Andie Anderson is tasked with writing a how-to article on the movie’s namesake. She meets Benjamin Barry, a competitive executive determined to win a bet by proving he can make any woman fall in love with him in days. Somehow, amid mutual deception and competing interests, can real love blossom?

“If you’re a journalist, this one’s for you!”

– Carla Stocco, Staff Writer