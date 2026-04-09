LSPIRG: An overview of the community-focused student support coming to UW

A key topic of discussion presented as part of the Annual Members Meeting on March 25 included the passing of a new motion, known as the ‘Improving Student Advocacy Access Through LSPIRG Membership.’

What’s LSPIRG all about?

LSPIRG is an acronym for the Laurier Students’ Public Interest Research Group. LSPIRG is a registered student-run non-profit organization. On their website, LSPIRG states that their goal is ‘to act as a reliable support in building and sustaining movements that tear down systems of violence and replace them with equitable and just communities.’ LSPIRG aims to provide support and/or funding for student/community-based research projects, offers access to resources within social and environmental justice, supports grass roots initiatives, offers volunteers and leadership roles, and drives forward a variety of campaigns meant to increase awareness of rising student issues.

Why was LSPIRG brought up during the WUSA Annual Members’ Meeting?

The motion for LSPIRG was raised by Omar Gaballa, who was present at and spoke in support of the motion during the WUSA Annual Members’ Meeting. Gaballa spoke on how UW has many incubators and startup programs for STEM and business projects, but lacks this kind of support for social projects. He raised questions about the lack of community startup support programs, asking, “Why do we cut ourselves short when [it comes to] our social projects?” He emphasized the need to invest time and resources in tackling Waterloo’s social ills.

As of present, few supports exist for UW students seeking to access services similar to those offered by LSPIRG. Many students have already turned to LSPIRG independently for support not currently provided at UW.

Through this proposed partnership, Laurier’s LSPIRG initiative can offer UW students the chance to engage in deeper research and work in supporting social and community-based projects.

Will LSPIRG cost UW students anything?

The optional LSPIRG fee will be set at $4.50 per student incidental fee per term for UW students. Students paying the fee will become members through LSPIRG through the LSPRIG-UW branch.