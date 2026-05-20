M4 building construction update
| May 20, 2026
The Mathematics 4 (M4) building is expected to be completed in fall 2027, along with the opening of bridge links between the math buildings. Construction began on Oct. 28, 2024.
The work is being undertaken by Gillam Group and Moriyama & Teshima Architects and is currently in the building envelope and rough-in stage.
When asked if any part of the building is completed, Plant Operations replied, “There are no fully completed sections of the building at this time. However, we are working with the City of Waterloo and the construction manager [Gillam Group] to open the existing DC food court as early as possible.”
Despite ongoing construction, there are still alternative barrier-free routes around the construction area at certain campus entry points.
Because of the math quad closure and the removal of its bridges, pedestrians are instead directed to sideways and at-grade pathways to move between buildings and access the interior trail network. The math road remains open and continues to be a main route for students entering campus from mass transit.
The project is planned to be a 120,000 square foot, five storey building connected to the three other math buildings on campus. The space will include a new math undergrad office and two registrar-funded student classrooms.
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