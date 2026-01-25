Maintenance budget cuts create concerns of cleanliness on campus

Budget cuts to janitorial staff and services at UW have led to growing concerns over the sanitation and cleanliness of campus grounds.

A bulletin from UW Plant Operations in March 2025 announced that the budget cuts will lead to decreased maintenance in certain areas, notably offices and classroom spaces.

“The custodial team will be adjusting cleaning frequencies throughout campus. Cleaning priorities will be determined based on need, ensuring that essential areas receive appropriate attention while optimizing our operational capacities,” the message states.

Students have taken notice of the impact from these changes, taking to platforms like Reddit to share their experiences.

A post by u/suzieisbored shows what appears to be a group of ants inside a classroom.

“When was the last time these floors were cleaned?” the post says.

Abdul Rahman, a second-year math student, noted washrooms as places in need of improvement.

“The washrooms could be a bit better, especially the [lesser used] ones,” says Rahman, citing buildings such as the Davis Centre (DC) and Mathematics and Computer (MC).

Imprint reached out to UW Plant Operations for comment, but did not receive one in time for the publication of this article.

Budgetary changes for custodial equipment and supplies issues seem to be extending beyond campus spaces and into residence buildings as well.

Shared in a Reddit post by u/dreadfuldreadnaught, Village 1’s (V1) front desk sent an email to its residents on Jan. 12, 2026, urging them to limit their use of cleaning supplies, such as toilet paper, due to their cost.

“[We are] aware that it can be a bit frustrating to tear [toilet paper] from the roll and separate them down to this small quantity, but taking the extra few seconds to isolate only the sheets you need can have a huge impact on the number that are consumed. Premium toilet paper sheets cost approximately $0.05 each so taking a handful of paper when only 1-2 is necessary is very impactful,” the email states.

Some students do not share the same sentiment, with comments of the Reddit post sharing that V1 shouldn’t be using such expensive cleaning equipment or toiletries and questioning the decision to use “premium toilet paper.” In contrast to this view, others like Tharun Venkatesh, a second-year computer science student, express that the use of premium equipment comes to the benefit of students, regardless of budgetary effects.