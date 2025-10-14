Making a pawsitive impact: How animals promote well-being

Have you ever noticed that interacting with a pet or animal made you feel better? Perhaps you felt a sense of peace as a cat purred in your lap or felt invigorated as you played frisbee with your pooch. For many university students, pet or animal interactions become limited when you don’t have the time or resources to care for a pet. Drawing on my own experience developing a seven-year long friendship with a cat and later missing that connection after she moved away, I found myself curious as to how interactions with animals can contribute to better mental health at UW. UW offers many ways for students to connect with emotional support animals, including stress-busting therapy dog events during exam time and opportunities to meet exotic animals through the zoology club. There are countless ways to cross paths with our furry friends.

Finding friendship at your door

Most people would agree that the years between our teen years and adulthood can be some of the emotionally toughest years, as we navigate new experiences and the transition from high school to university. What if there was someone who was with you through this turbulent time? A predictable presence who listened, showed affection, and also happened to be adorable? When I was 14, I heard a meow outside my front porch and was met with a short-haired, grey and white-chested cat with white paws that made her look as if she were wearing a pair of socks. Little did I know at the time that this same cat would soon visit me at least weekly, sometimes twice daily. We developed a friendship of sorts. It was clear she had a home, given how well-cared for she was, yet she still chose to visit me. With shiny green eyes and an affectionate demeanor, she was a beautiful cat, both in appearance and in her heart. I named her Beauty, not knowing what her real name was, and she seemed to appreciate the name, or perhaps it was appreciation for the cat treats that she was expressing. Beauty loved to sit near the backyard door and look back at me indoors, seemingly inviting me to sit outside with her. She was patient, loving, and always a ready listener. She didn’t judge me when I was sad and was often ready with purrs when I felt overwhelmed. Over the years, I was amazed at how Beauty showed up during the times I most needed a furry friend. When a family member passed away, when COVID-19 hit, when I was overwhelmed in my first year at UW, or when I struggled to accept the loss of a relationship in university, I’d glance at the backyard door and sure enough, she’d be there. Although some may call it sheer coincidence, to me it felt mystical the way she’d sometimes skip a few weeks and then show up when I most hoped to see her again. The impact of a little cat with emerald eyes changed the course of the past three years of my undergraduate career. Rather than feel alone, I learned to trust, to love, and most of all, to remember that the ability to give and receive love is always within reach.

Love and loss: What animals can teach us about connection

After seeing Beauty regularly from the age of 14 to 21, eight months passed and there have been no signs of her wandering down the sidewalk or waiting at my door. Seeing a “For Sale” sign at the house I’d always assumed was her home confirmed my suspicion and grief — Beauty had moved away. As the months went by, I missed the predictability and comfort of seeing someone who had been there for me as I grew up. Scrolling through my gallery of photos, my heart ached seeing that lovely little cat in so many of the moments I felt happiest. Seeing those bright eyes glow when they saw me became a part of my life for so long, I had never imagined what a life without them would feel like. I figured since she’d always been there when I needed her, she always would be. Loving an animal teaches us to embrace every season of life, always making the most of the moments we share together.

Sean Devine, a fifth-year math and computer science student, can attest to the benefits of caring for and interacting with a pet. Although he was not able to care for a pet while at university, he would often return home on the weekends and spend time with his family’s cat, Pumpkin. Although not possible for every student, if you’re interested in living off-campus and owning a pet, check to see if your building is pet-friendly. Caring for Pumpkin helped him develop patience and recognize that it takes time to build trust between animals, especially if the pet, as in Pumpkin’s case, is shy and recently adopted from a shelter. Asked about benefits of spending time with an animal, Devine shares, “In times of stress, spending time with animals can help calm you down. I also think having the experience of taking care of animals can help you become a more loving and empathetic person.”

How human-animal interactions can benefit students

As my experience with Beauty and Devine’s weekend hangouts with Pumpkin emphasize, time spent interacting with animals promotes our well-being and builds skills that can benefit many aspects of our day-to-day lives. Research in pet ownership and human health suggests that many of the benefits of human relationships are also seen in our interactions with pets. Although such interactions cannot replace human connection, animals provide relationships that remain stable and reduce burnout. They have been shown to be especially beneficial during times of bereavement.

If you’re feeling homesick this term, a little time with pets might be the antidote. Research from Washington State University found that first year university students saw a noticeable improvement in their mental health as a result of regular access to therapy dogs. Just a few minutes with a dog per week led to reduced signs of depression and stress-related symptoms. Their research also showed that students in the therapy dog group reported higher self-compassion. This is a notable finding, given that self-compassion has been noted to boost emotional regulation and general well-being.

Finding human-animal connection on-campus

There’s always a way to connect with nature and with animals — even when your life on-campus and rushing between classes and co-op interviews makes such a possibility seem impossible. Renison College often hosts free drop-in therapy dog sessions around midterms and near final exam season to help students unwind and de-stress with some cuddly pooches. Check out their events and workshops page for the latest events and visits. Also stay connected to any possible opportunities to meet with therapy dogs or meet exotic animals through events hosted by the UW Zoology club by keeping up with WUSA’s events page.

The UW Zoology club is composed of students passionate about all things nature and animals. If you're looking for a fun way to interact with animals through their animal meet and greets, advocate for animal rights, or simply learn more about different species, consider checking out or joining the club. If you're looking for feel-good stories about human-animal interactions, check out The Dodo YouTube channel for the latest videos about animal rescues or fun pet interactions.

When life overwhelms us with anxiety or cynicism, when all we are encouraged to focus on is advancing our careers or earning a higher salary, I recall the love of a cat who although she was not mine, loved me back — and somewhere in that, perhaps we notice the simplest things have always been what have enabled us to succeed. Consider becoming involved with animals through on-campus opportunities or creating ways to connect, like building a birdhouse or caring for a friend’s pet while they are away. In a fast-paced world, remember that you never know where friendship and meaningful connection can hide. It might be thousands of miles past home or in the very meow waiting outside your door.