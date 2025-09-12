Marathon of Hope reaches 45th anniversary

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Canadian Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. The Waterloo run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at Waterloo Park. Runners can choose to run the 5 km or 10 km route.

The Waterloo Terry Fox Run

Derek Hergott, co-organizer of the Waterloo Terry Fox Run, estimates that this year’s participant turnout will be around 350 participants with about 100 volunteers, a similar turnout to previous years, though they are hoping to see participation numbers rise in honour of the 45th anniversary. As of Sept. 10, 2025, Waterloo has raised $52,300 for world class cancer research. According to Hergott, the organizing committee “believes in a fundraising goal of $136,400”, which aligns with the most up to date population stat for the City of Waterloo.

Hergott attributed advancements in cancer research to the impact of 45 years of the Marathon of Hope, noting that in the past year alone, individuals across Canada helped the Terry Fox Foundation invest $43.9 million in 176 projects conducted by 595 Canadian cancer researchers. He also mentioned that such fundraising efforts have likely contributed to the declining cancer mortality rate, with the male cancer mortality rate lowered by 37 per cent and the female rate by 22 per cent since 1988.

Who is Terry Fox?

Terry Fox is remembered across Canada for his resilience, perseverance, and hope. At 18, Fox was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma above his right knee, ultimately resulting in the amputation of his leg and 16 months of treatment in cancer wards. Knowing that more funding could be key to further research in cancer, he planned the Marathon of Hope, a cross-country run, to raise money for cancer research. He began his journey with the goal of raising $1 from every Canadian. With a prosthesis, Fox ran 3,339 miles over the course of 143 days, but when cancer spread to his lungs, he was forced to stop. “He asked all of Canada to continue for him until we are living in a world without cancer,” Hergott said.

Fox passed away at the age of 22, having raised over $24.17 million towards cancer research.

Asked why Fox’s story continues to resonate today, Hergott attributed it to “cancer survivors [and] those in education still teaching of a great Canadian who was selfless in his actions for others.”

Race participants with a personal cancer diagnosis or who are at any stage of cancer treatment will receive a free red Terry’s Team Members shirt. “The idea of a ‘sea of red shirts’ on Run Day has continued to grow and symbolizes that cancer research works. Seeing Terry’s Team Members wearing their special red “Terry’s Team” shirts before and on Run Day is truly inspiring,” Hergott said.

When it comes to a key message Hergott hopes participants take away, it’s that “even one person can make a difference.”