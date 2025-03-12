March crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the March 2025 magazine edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Aabria

7 Cub

10 Stir

14 Nicest

15 One

16 Easy

17 Trenta

18 NDA

19 Axle

20 Dark comedies

23 AAS

26 Nile

27 Sew

28 Climb

30 Eid

32 Least

36 Carburetor

39 Lute

40 Ritalin

41 Nailset

43 Unis

44 Death metal

46 Easts

48 XXL

49 Bride

50 UAE

52 Oise

54 NYY

55 Golden fleece

60 Erie

61 Elo

62 Dimple

66 Lean

67 Mat

68 Elites

69 Sort

70 Awl

71 Retort

DOWN

1 Ant

2 Air

3 BCE

4 Rend

5 Istanbul

6 Atari

7 Conceit

8 Undo

9 Beams

10 Sea Dweller

11 Taxi

12 Isle

13 Ryes

21 Kleenex

22 Eel

23 Accrue

24 Alaina

25 Sirtis

29 MBA Student

31 Don’t lie

33 Austin

34 Steady

35 Tetley

37 Rid

38 Rah

42 Imbecile

45 Axolotl

47 Sae

51 Enema

53 Seder

55 Gels

56 Oreo

57 Liar

58 Flaw

59 Emit

63 PTO

64 Ler

65 EST