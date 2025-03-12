March crossword solutions
| March 12, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the March 2025 magazine edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Aabria
7 Cub
10 Stir
14 Nicest
15 One
16 Easy
17 Trenta
18 NDA
19 Axle
20 Dark comedies
23 AAS
26 Nile
27 Sew
28 Climb
30 Eid
32 Least
36 Carburetor
39 Lute
40 Ritalin
41 Nailset
43 Unis
44 Death metal
46 Easts
48 XXL
49 Bride
50 UAE
52 Oise
54 NYY
55 Golden fleece
60 Erie
61 Elo
62 Dimple
66 Lean
67 Mat
68 Elites
69 Sort
70 Awl
71 Retort
DOWN
1 Ant
2 Air
3 BCE
4 Rend
5 Istanbul
6 Atari
7 Conceit
8 Undo
9 Beams
10 Sea Dweller
11 Taxi
12 Isle
13 Ryes
21 Kleenex
22 Eel
23 Accrue
24 Alaina
25 Sirtis
29 MBA Student
31 Don’t lie
33 Austin
34 Steady
35 Tetley
37 Rid
38 Rah
42 Imbecile
45 Axolotl
47 Sae
51 Enema
53 Seder
55 Gels
56 Oreo
57 Liar
58 Flaw
59 Emit
63 PTO
64 Ler
65 EST