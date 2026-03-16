March crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the March 2026 edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 The

4 Water

9 Boys

13 Oar

14 Imine

15 Adopt

17 Psi

18 NAFTA

19 Rigor

20 Atk

21 ETF

22 Defeats

24 Zotero

26 Omni

27 Hay

28 Energy bar

33 Sees

35 SYS

36 Aherne

37 Partake

39 Opts out

40 Creepy

41 Apt

42 Acte

43 Andromeda

45 DNA

46 Pano

47 Red sea

50 Catalpa

54 Let

55 Ant

56 Egale

57 Caine

59 RTI

60 Lorax

61 Tones

62 Eel

63 Gory

64 Sleet

65 Art

DOWN

1 Topaz

2 Hasto

3 Erik the Red

4 Winery

5 Amato

6 TIFF

7 Ent

8 Readme

9 Bar fight

10 Odie

11 Yoga

12 Spot

16 TRS

23 Enrapt

25 Easter

26 Ons

28 Eye

29 Yes and

30 Brocas area

31 A nut

32 Rete

33 SPCA

34 Earn

35 Sky map

38 Apoplexy

39 Opa

41 Ado

44 Enacts

45 Detest

47 Renee

48 Enter

49 Atilt

50 Cel

51 Agog

52 Taro

53 Alar

54 Line

58 AOL