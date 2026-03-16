March crossword solutions
| March 16, 2026
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the March 2026 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 The
4 Water
9 Boys
13 Oar
14 Imine
15 Adopt
17 Psi
18 NAFTA
19 Rigor
20 Atk
21 ETF
22 Defeats
24 Zotero
26 Omni
27 Hay
28 Energy bar
33 Sees
35 SYS
36 Aherne
37 Partake
39 Opts out
40 Creepy
41 Apt
42 Acte
43 Andromeda
45 DNA
46 Pano
47 Red sea
50 Catalpa
54 Let
55 Ant
56 Egale
57 Caine
59 RTI
60 Lorax
61 Tones
62 Eel
63 Gory
64 Sleet
65 Art
DOWN
1 Topaz
2 Hasto
3 Erik the Red
4 Winery
5 Amato
6 TIFF
7 Ent
8 Readme
9 Bar fight
10 Odie
11 Yoga
12 Spot
16 TRS
23 Enrapt
25 Easter
26 Ons
28 Eye
29 Yes and
30 Brocas area
31 A nut
32 Rete
33 SPCA
34 Earn
35 Sky map
38 Apoplexy
39 Opa
41 Ado
44 Enacts
45 Detest
47 Renee
48 Enter
49 Atilt
50 Cel
51 Agog
52 Taro
53 Alar
54 Line
58 AOL