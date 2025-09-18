March of 1,000 Umbrellas returns this fall
| September 17, 2025
On Thursday, Sept. 18, UW is hosting its March of 1,000 Umbrellas, a three-kilometre walk that brings students together to support essential services across Waterloo Region.
The event launches United Way Waterloo Region Communities’ annual fundraising efforts. This organization supports mental health services, food security programs, housing aid, and more services many locals rely on.
United Way collaborates with over 130 local agencies, helping nearly 60,000 people every six months, though only about 40 per cent of funding needs are currently met.
