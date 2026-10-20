Matcha here, matcha there: Matcha boom explained

Nowadays, if you walk into nearly any cafe in Waterloo, you will likely find a matcha-flavoured beverage on the menu. Only a few years ago, most people had never heard of this green tea drink, but today, it has become one of the most popular choices among younger generations. The reason behind its popularity isn’t simply its trendiness but also the perceived wellness benefits that come along with its unique flavour and aesthetic.

What is matcha?

Although matcha may seem like a newer item to many consumers, it is rooted in centuries of Japanese tea culture. Matcha is a type of green tea, but unlike the regular green tea that is familiar to most people, its production method differs from cultivation and processing to drink preparation. For matcha, the entire green tea leaf is used to create the powder, whereas for regular green teas, the leaves are steeped and removed. Since the whole leaf is consumed in powdered form, matcha has a stronger flavour, deeper colour, and higher caffeine content than regularly brewed green tea.

What gives matcha its distinct qualities begins with the plant-growing process. From 3-4 weeks before harvest, the green tea plants are grown in the shade, where nearly 90 per cent of sunlight is blocked. This shading helps increase the levels of caffeine, L-theanine, chlorophyll, and antioxidants. Its nutritional elements deliver steady energy, making matcha appealing as a coffee alternative. All types of authentic matcha powders go through this unique procedure but depending on the grade of matcha, there are variations in leaf shading duration, harvesting timing and milling. The grades are defined according to their intended use and the three commonly used types are ceremonial, premium, and culinary. The premium grade is the one that many people can easily find at cafes, while ceremonial is best consumed with hot water, and culinary is used for baking purposes.

According to an article from Nation’s Restaurant News, mentions of matcha on menus in the U.S. increased by 21.6 per cent between the first quarters of 2024 and 2025, with matcha desserts increasing by 24.4 per cent. Although matcha is traditionally consumed as a tea that is whisked into hot water, its demand has grown internationally, and the matcha flavour began to appear in the West in various. One of the most popular ways of having it is in a latte, where a small portion of whisked matcha is combined with milk, similar to an espresso latte. As mentioned, matcha is not only consumed in beverages but also used in desserts like cookies, ice cream, and other pastries for its unique bittersweet flavour.

The rise of matcha and its shortage

Social media platforms have played a significant role in bringing matcha to the attention of younger generations. According to statistics from Tastewise, social media’s mentions about matcha surged by 107 per cent year over year in 2026. The hashtag #matcha has also accumulated more than 16 billion views on TikTok alone, with content ranging from homemade matcha latte recipes to cafe reviews. Outside of social media, the influence of matcha has been increasing as well, according to the global matcha market analysis 2026 by Matcha Times. Its popularity has contributed to the increase in matcha-dedicated cafes across North America.

However, this explosive demand and Japan’s economic constraints have outpaced the production capacity of Japan’s tea farms, leading to a shortage of certain grades of matcha. In fiscal year 2025, Japan’s green tea exports rose by 42 per cent in volume, while the export value roughly doubled, according to The Japan Times. Specifically for ceremonial-grade matcha called “tencha,” the shortage has been a real pressure. Tencha is only produced by a few hundred Japanese farms, and it takes a considerable amount of time to reach full production as a selling product. Moreover, between 2000 and 2020, Japan lost around 53,000 tea producers to retirement, while the new generation of tea producers was unable to replace them at the same rate. Although the shortage may be more pronounced among premium grades of matcha, it does not necessarily affect all matcha products equally, particularly those made from more commonly available grades.

Matcha on and off campus

Both on and near the UW main campus, matcha has already established itself as a popular beverage and continues to grow in popularity each year. According to UW Food Services, matcha has been one of the most popular and consistent beverages on the menu at the franchises offered on campus. As these franchise cafes utilize conventional matcha powder, the availability of matcha items has not been directly impacted. In fact, the director of UW Food Services mentioned that they are planning to launch handcrafted matcha beverages at a number of locations soon. As of now, you can find higher-quality matcha beverages at cafes in the CEIT and EV3 buildings, as they currently offer beverages made with matcha concentrate. Off campus, cafes like Tsujiri and Lala Bakeshop currently offer specialized matcha items, with more cafes soon to launch. Whether it is matcha-flavoured drinks or desserts, you will be able to spot matcha at many local cafes and franchise tea shops in Waterloo.