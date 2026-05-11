  • Banner ad for Queen's Smith School, Queen’s University, promoting a Master of Management Analytics in Toronto. Highlights 16-month duration, internships, no work experience required. “Learn More” button included; Toronto skyline featured on the right.

Math 4 crane removal prompts temporary closures on Tuesday

Mikayla Perez

| May 11, 2026

On Tuesday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Mathematics 4 (M4) crane will be dismantled and removed. 

A note from the department reports, “Due to the dismantling of the Tower Crane for the Math 4 project, all adjacent pedestrian pathways will need to be closed for safety.”

This closure includes pedestrian access down William Tutte Way from Ring Road to the Mathematics 3 (M3) building and front door access of M3 from the L-Lot to William Tutte Way pathway, which is located between M3 and General Service Complex (GSC).

Both M3 and GSC will remain open, with M3’s main entrance being accessible through BMH Green, and GSC’s through the corner of Ring Road.

On Wednesday, May 13, there is a scheduled rain day.

More information about the closure can be found here.

Share this story

More

  • Campus News

    Math 4 crane removal prompts temporary closures on Tuesday

    Mikayla Perez

    | May 11, 2026

  • Arts & Life

    Affordable weekend adventures

    Carla Stocco

    | May 8, 2026

  • Campus News

    Five UW students win interdisciplinary award for developing municipal service app

    Carla Stocco

    | May 7, 2026

  • Arts & Life

    How cooked are you? Take this quiz to find out

    Sabrina Zhou

    | May 4, 2026