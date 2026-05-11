Math 4 crane removal prompts temporary closures on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Mathematics 4 (M4) crane will be dismantled and removed.

A note from the department reports, “Due to the dismantling of the Tower Crane for the Math 4 project, all adjacent pedestrian pathways will need to be closed for safety.”

This closure includes pedestrian access down William Tutte Way from Ring Road to the Mathematics 3 (M3) building and front door access of M3 from the L-Lot to William Tutte Way pathway, which is located between M3 and General Service Complex (GSC).

Both M3 and GSC will remain open, with M3’s main entrance being accessible through BMH Green, and GSC’s through the corner of Ring Road.

On Wednesday, May 13, there is a scheduled rain day.

More information about the closure can be found here.