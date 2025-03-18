MathSoc holds 25th annual Pi Day event at MC

On Mar. 14 the MathSoc held their 25th annual Pi Day event in MC to celebrate the mathematical number of Pi. Cooper Stone, the president of the MathSoc, and Mabel Kwok, the Internal Vice President organized the event.

The Pi Day event started at 1:59 p.m., as those are the third, fourth and fifth digits of Pi. The MathSoc gave out servings of pie, to all students who came to the event with their student cards. Kwok said the turnout for the event was very successful, and they gave out hundreds of servings of pie.

This Pi Day, the MathSoc wanted to add an extra aspect to the event and also gave out reflectors and stickers to the students who attended.

Kwok explained how the event takes two weeks of hard work of contacting vendors, ordering cutlery and ensuring there is plenty of pie to go around.

The Pi digit recitation competition commenced at 3:14 p.m., staying on theme with the event. The competitors consisted of returning champions of finalists from previous Pi days. Mark Giesbrecht, the Dean of Mathematics, commenced the competitions with a speech and remarked on his fondness for Pi Day, and how this will be his last one as his term as Dean of Mathematics comes to an end.

Multiple participants and volunteers remarked on how fun the event was and how much everyone attending enjoyed the free food and the MathSoc appreciation.