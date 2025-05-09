May crossword solutions
| May 9, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the May 2025 magazine edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Tape
5 Fore
9 Dual
13 Item
14 Janus
15 Inky
16 Fraudulent
18 Odin
19 Fir
20 OMS
21 Sap
23 Etc
24 Salt n Pepa
27 Oprah
29 Eos
30 Import
32 Facets
35 Corleone
38 All
39 Chicken
41 Oar
42 Neutrino
44 Jockey
46 Bhopal
47 UOA
48 Ashes
50 Food drive
55 Leo
56 Sal
58 Gil
59 Neg
60 Onus
62 Call center
65 Esso
66 Estee
67 Pore
68 Seed
69 Shed
70 Cost
DOWN
1 Tiffs
2 Atria
3 Pearl
4 Emu
5 False
6 One
7 Runs amok
8 Esta
9 Dio
10 Undertook
11 Akita
12 Lynch
14 Jumps ship
17 Do not cross
22 Pool noodle
25 Tee
26 Piccolo
28 Pre
31 Prejudice
32 Fan
33 Ale
34 Clubhouse
36 Nae
37 Ery
40 In a flash
43 The
45 Car
48 Aloes
49 Sense
51 Ogled
52 In too
53 Veers
54 Egret
57 Aces
61 Sod
63 LTE
64 NPC