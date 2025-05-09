May crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the May 2025 magazine edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Tape

5 Fore

9 Dual

13 Item

14 Janus

15 Inky

16 Fraudulent

18 Odin

19 Fir

20 OMS

21 Sap

23 Etc

24 Salt n Pepa

27 Oprah

29 Eos

30 Import

32 Facets

35 Corleone

38 All

39 Chicken

41 Oar

42 Neutrino

44 Jockey

46 Bhopal

47 UOA

48 Ashes

50 Food drive

55 Leo

56 Sal

58 Gil

59 Neg

60 Onus

62 Call center

65 Esso

66 Estee

67 Pore

68 Seed

69 Shed

70 Cost

DOWN

1 Tiffs

2 Atria

3 Pearl

4 Emu

5 False

6 One

7 Runs amok

8 Esta

9 Dio

10 Undertook

11 Akita

12 Lynch

14 Jumps ship

17 Do not cross

22 Pool noodle

25 Tee

26 Piccolo

28 Pre

31 Prejudice

32 Fan

33 Ale

34 Clubhouse

36 Nae

37 Ery

40 In a flash

43 The

45 Car

48 Aloes

49 Sense

51 Ogled

52 In too

53 Veers

54 Egret

57 Aces

61 Sod

63 LTE

64 NPC