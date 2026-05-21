May crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the May 2026 edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 One star

8 If I

11 GPA

14 Cover letter

16 Ram

17 The Last of Us

18 Arc

19 Emo

20 Mod

21 DNS

22 Discs

25 Tor

26 Sauna

28 Slot

29 Nod

30 Garlic

31 Mousaka

33 Unkept

34 Evicted

36 Arcade

40 Hospital

45 Mental

46 IBS

47 Nepo

48 Aston

49 Sly

50 Stats

51 Hop

52 Ski

53 The

54 Law

55 Cliff hanger

60 Ape

61 Game console

62 Per

63 Imp

64 Creepin

DOWN

1 Oct

2 Noh

3 Eve

4 Selects

5 Trams

6 Also

7 Ret

8 It for

9 Feud

10 IRS

11 Granule

12 Parsnip

13 AMC

15 Tomodachi Life

21 Dark

22 DSM

23 Ilo

24 Sou

25 Toki

26 S and P

27 Act

29 Navel

30 Guess

32 Sedan

35 Toby

36 AMA

37 Reshape

38 CN Tower

39 Atop

41 Intense

42 Tea

43 Apt

44 Los

49 Skimp

50 Shane

52 Slam

53 Thor

54 Lap

55 CGI

56 FCC

57 GOP

58 Eli

59 Ren