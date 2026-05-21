May crossword solutions
| May 21, 2026
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the May 2026 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 One star
8 If I
11 GPA
14 Cover letter
16 Ram
17 The Last of Us
18 Arc
19 Emo
20 Mod
21 DNS
22 Discs
25 Tor
26 Sauna
28 Slot
29 Nod
30 Garlic
31 Mousaka
33 Unkept
34 Evicted
36 Arcade
40 Hospital
45 Mental
46 IBS
47 Nepo
48 Aston
49 Sly
50 Stats
51 Hop
52 Ski
53 The
54 Law
55 Cliff hanger
60 Ape
61 Game console
62 Per
63 Imp
64 Creepin
DOWN
1 Oct
2 Noh
3 Eve
4 Selects
5 Trams
6 Also
7 Ret
8 It for
9 Feud
10 IRS
11 Granule
12 Parsnip
13 AMC
15 Tomodachi Life
21 Dark
22 DSM
23 Ilo
24 Sou
25 Toki
26 S and P
27 Act
29 Navel
30 Guess
32 Sedan
35 Toby
36 AMA
37 Reshape
38 CN Tower
39 Atop
41 Intense
42 Tea
43 Apt
44 Los
49 Skimp
50 Shane
52 Slam
53 Thor
54 Lap
55 CGI
56 FCC
57 GOP
58 Eli
59 Ren