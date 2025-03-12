Meet Sarah Connors, the first naturopathic doctor at UW

The University of Waterloo is enhancing student health services with the introduction of Dr. Sarah Connors, a naturopathic doctor, to its campus. Bringing her unique Two-Eyed Seeing approach, Connors blends Western medicine with Indigenous healing practices, offering students new avenues for holistic wellness. As the first naturopathic doctor on campus, she is leading an initiative that integrates diverse healing methods to support students.

How did she get here?

Connors’ path into naturopathic medicine was formed through a mix of both personal experience and academic exploration. She graduated from UW’s Health Sciences program in 2009 with a minor in psychology. Connors always knew that she wanted to work in healthcare, but wasn’t sure which direction to take.

“UW was the best school for studying health sciences,” she reflects. “The program offered a lot of flexibility, and I was able to go in different directions even during undergrad.”

After earning her degree from UW, Connors went on to graduate from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in 2013. She received specialized training in pediatric care during her clinical internship and worked with a local Indigenous community at Anishnawbe Health Toronto.

Growing up, she was first introduced to naturopathic medicine when she was seven years old. Her family regularly consulted a naturopath alongside their family doctor. Remedies like herbal teas, vitamins, and minerals were integral to her upbringing, reinforcing a preventative approach to wellness.

“Herbs came first, then we built medicine off of those plants,” she explains, highlighting the long-standing connection between natural remedies and pharmaceutical medicine. This perspective guided her to pursue a career where she could integrate both components.

Two-Eyed Seeing: a holistic approach to medicine

With her blended ancestry of Mohawk and European descent, Connors’ practice is guided by Two-Eyed Seeing. The concept was introduced by Mi’kmaq Elder Albert Marshall, which encourages viewing the world through both an Indigenous and a Western lens.

“Naturopathic medicine serves as a bridge,” she says. “It’s about bringing the best of both approaches together to provide the most comprehensive care.”

Her presence at UW Health Services offers students alternative pathways to health, whether through preventative strategies, changes in nutrition or herbal/natural medicine. Students are more familiar with conventional healthcare models, but Connors believes that her role will help broaden the understanding of integrative medicine.

“People are used to seeing a general practitioner or a nurse,” she acknowledges. “This is the first time naturopathic medicine is being offered on campus, so it will take time for students to understand what it is and how it can benefit them.”

Her services include acupuncture, botanical medicine, clinic nutrition counselling, healthy lifestyle counselling, homeopathic/natural remedies, reiki, smudging and other ceremonial practices.

Navigating challenges and building awareness

Introducing naturopathic medicine into a university setting comes with its challenges. The popular healthcare model has been rooted in conventional Western practices for centuries, making it a shift for many to consider alternative treatments. However, Connors emphasizes that this is not about replacing existing methods but rather expanding the available resources.

“The tools available to us in healthcare are like a toolbox — one tool isn’t necessarily better than another. It’s about using the right tool at the right time for the job,” she explains.

To address these hindrances, Connors is engaging with the student community through outreach efforts, including collaboration with the Menstrual Equity Steering Committee on awareness initiatives for conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis. She facilitated a session under a Lunch and Learn event on Feb. 28 to further educate students on reproductive health.

Impact and future aspirations

Despite being on campus for just a few weeks, the reception from students and faculty has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The experience has been very welcoming,” she shares. “There’s a strong understanding that we’re working towards expanding wellness support on campus.”

Currently, Dr. Connors is on campus once a week, with plans to grow her engagement based on student needs. “My goal is simple: to be a helping hand in improving the health of those around me,” she says. “Whatever role I play; it’s about working towards achieving optimal wellness for students.”

The future for Health Services at UW is exciting as there is proof of how diverse health treatments can coexist creating an environment where students can access a more comprehensive approach to healthcare.