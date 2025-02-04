Meet your 2025-2026 director candidates
| February 3, 2025
There are 19 UW students running for the position of Director in the 2025 WUSA General Election, with 11 positions. The candidates are as follows:
Andrew Chang (Horizon)
Andrew Chang is in his second year, majoring in accounting and financial management.
His top three platform points include reforming WUSA’s governance to better represent students, reform the campus clubs financing and administrative process, and advocate against budget cuts that affect students.
Chang has served as Arts Senator for about nine months and fought against proposed co-op fee increases, and for many departmental issues within the School of Accounting and Finance. He has also been fighting to restore democracy and accountability to the Accounting and Finance Student Association.
Arin Dayal
Arin Dayal is in his third year studying honours arts and business.
He aims to ensure all students, especially international, feel supported and valued, bring a strategic, finance-focused approach to student governance, and build an empowering student community for everyone. He has experience as a business analyst and has a background in economics.
“You should vote for me because I bring a unique combination of personal experience, professional expertise, and a passion for student advocacy,” Dayal said. “As an international student, I understand the challenges of adjusting to a new environment and will work to ensure every student feels supported and heard.”
Arya Razmjoo
Arya Razmjoo is in his third year of legal studies and communication.
His goals include renovating the Bombshelter, expanding WUSA events (including more free food and trips), and increasing WUSA transparency (such as making board meeting minutes and director work hours accessible to the public).
He is currently the Vice President of WUSA. “Even though there is a lot left to do, I believe we have improved many things compared to last year,” Razmjoo said. He helped WUSA stop GRT cuts, funded and promoted grassroots advocacy through “The Change Engine,” did municipal and federal advocacy.
Ayra Ali
Ayra Ali is in her second year studying science.
Her goals are to make WUSA a true platform for advocacy and action, empower international students and strengthen campus connections, and fight for student well-being (housing insecurity, financial stress) and opportunities (co-op).
“With a track record of turning ideas into action, I bring leadership, advocacy, and innovation to the table,” Ali said. “As the Founder of multiple startups, I’ve built a platform dedicated to equity and impact. My work as a TEDx speaker, Student Equity Advisor for CEE, and mentor has allowed me to challenge barriers in education, healthcare, and social justice.”
Aytekin Mollaei
Aytekin Mollaei is a first year student studying physics and astronomy.
He plans to advocate for motions demanding that the university divest from Israel-based companies and reallocate the money directly to student needs. He also wants to push for collaboration between WUSA, ACORN, and student rental services to ensure students are aware of their housing rights. Mollaei also wants to ensure that the WUSA board and council operate separately.
“I believe in the power of the students. In high school, I helped organize pro-Palestine rallies which drew around 400 students and community members, and circled around news outlets. The opinions of the undergrad should not just be listened to, but acted upon,” Mollaei said.
Iman Khan
Iman Khan is in her third year studying political science.
Her top three platform points include more career opportunities through expanding internship, co-op and job resources, stronger networking and mentorship by creating more events, and better academic and career support.
“You should vote for me because I genuinely care about your future and want to make career support more accessible, practical, and student-focused,” Khan said. “I know how stressful it can be to navigate academics, job searches, and mental wellness, and I’m ready to take action.”
Jacob Ellis
Jacob Ellis is in his third year studying political science.
His top three issues include transit activism, following through on Palestine reform, and improving club funding.
Ellis has been an NDP Club executive since fall 2023 and served as co-president since May 2024. He has been involved in the club’s transit activism campaigns, such as last year’s’ night bus campaign which saw night service return to Waterloo for the first time since the pandemic. Ellis, along with other student advocates, convinced Waterloo Region council to abandon their cuts.
Kashish Arora
Kashish Arora is in her third year of mathematics and business administration.
Her aim is to improve mental health and wellness support by expanding ADHD and mental health assessments, reducing wait times and increasing access to counselling. She also wants to enhance campus culture and advocate for international students.
Arora has worked in the office of Indigenous Relations, Women in Computer Science and Math, and served as a Don. “I’m not just here to listen—I’m here to take real action. WUSA needs to be more accountable, transparent, and effective in delivering change, and I’m committed to making that happen for us.”
Katie Traynor
Katie Traynor is in her fourth year studying honours planning (co-op).
Her top three platform points include campus safety (including the Walk Safe program), reducing WUSA board of directors compensation and improving board communications and food security (such as a grocery shuttle, an on-campus grocery mini market, and local food deals).
Traynor has served as environment senator since May 2024 and was WUSA vice president from 2023-24 . She is an active community member with roles in IPC, Velocity, ESS, and Campus Housing, and has roles on university committees, including long range planning, PACES and Policy 42.
Melanie Bouzanne: (Horizon)
Melanie Bouzanne is in her third year, studying honours materials and nanosciences.
Her goal is to reform WUSA clubs by restructuring the termly budget process and helping clubs find external funding, as well as to improve inefficiencies in communication, cheque request process and booking spaces. She also plans to strengthen and support student societies and improve academic support and AccessAbility services.
Bouzanne is involved in FemPhys as well as an executive in ChemClub in fall 2024.
Merochini Manohar
Merochini Manohar is in her fourth year of honours kinesiology.
Her platform points include strengthening the connection between WUSA and students, creating more student opportunities within the UW community, and mental health.
Manohar has worked with WUSA for about a year and a half. “I want to spend my last year at UWaterloo continuing to prioritize students and their needs and hopefully make sure their student experience is worth it,” she said.
Muhammad Kanji
Muhammad Kanji is in his second year studying engineering.
His goals include improving transit, revamping WUSA’s governance system and increasing student engagement, and improving job application efficiency. Kanji worked as Chief Returning Officer at the EngSoc and quadrupled voter turnout in his first year. He also sits on two WUSA committees: governance and long range planning.
“WUSA needs to do a better job of servicing you, we get a lot of fees from you, and we need to make sure we are fighting for your issues, supporting vulnerable students, and making our university better,” Kanji said. “This starts with hearing you out. That is how we move towards a brighter tomorrow.”
Nick Aboagye
Nick Aboagye is in his fourth year of honours arts co-op political science.
His top priorities include increasing WUSA transparency by sharing monthly newsletters and using social media, ensuring that WUSA engages in effective advocacy and creating an inclusive campus.
Aboagaye worked as an intern for the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, as well as President of the UW French Society and UW Young Liberals. He was also a general member of the UW Base, UWASA, and UW Debate, and was a government relations and communications assistant at UW.
Samir Sharma (Horizon):
Samir Sharma is in his first year, studying honours mathematics.
He plans to create “third spaces” by collaborating with clubs and societies, in order to increase the sense of campus community. He also aims to strengthen and support student clubs and societies, as well as reinvigorate the SLC Bomber Lounge into a vibrant space for clubs, societies and events.
He is currently the Computer Science Club Treasurer, and has been a MathSoc speaker and helped to establish the Undergraduate Residence Advisory Panel.
Skyler Duggan
Skyler Duggan is in his fourth year studying political science.
His goal is to cut red tape by simplifying club processes like room booking, funding and reimbursements, bigger and better events such as concerts, festivals and student-led initiatives, and improved SLC spaces.
“I’ve spent the last four years deeply involved in student life — founding and leading clubs like UW Moot Court (now 200+ members), as well as advocating within my own department and faculty on issues critical to students,” Duggan said. “I know firsthand how frustrating WUSA’s systems can be, and I’m running to make tangible improvements.”
Omar Gaballa (Horizon)
Omar Gaballa is in his first year studying honours physics.
His platform points include building the student-society-WUSA relationship, voicing student concerns on and off campus, and backing referendum results with concrete action.
“I’ve always strived to make a meaningful impact, and UW is no exception. Students face a number of issues, both on and off campus, and WUSA needs enthusiastic, dedicated leadership to address these issues,” Gaballa said. “I’m committed to advocating for student needs and ensuring our voices are not only heard but listened to.”
Rida Sayed
Rida Sayed is in his fourth year studying nanotechnology engineering.
He plans to revolutionize how WUSA operates by doubling down on the Academic Affairs Advisory Committee, holding the university accountable (for example, with the referendum results last term), and defending the rights of UW co-op students.
Sayed is nearing the end of a two-year term as an At-Large Undergraduate Student Senator on the UW Senate. As a Senator, he wrote and passed motions calling for the disclosure of university investments and divestment away from arms companies.
“I’ve experienced many setbacks as a student advocate, but I still kept going, showing up to meetings and using every trick in the book to make sure you were heard,” Sayed said. “I’ve achieved success without WUSA, and now I want to see what I can achieve with it.”
Rory Norris
Rory Norris is a third year studying biotechnology and chartered professional accounting.
He wants to see board accountability, ensuring directors fulfill their responsibilities by attending key committee meetings, participate in decision making, and are transparent about their work. He also wants to address the rising cost of director compensation and strengthen financial oversight to ensure WUSA operates ethically and effectively.
He was WUSA President in 2023-2024. “I have a proven track record of leadership and advocacy within WUSA,” Norris said. “My experience as President has given me deep insight into WUSA’s challenges, and I am running to push for real, necessary reforms that put students first.”
Sayfe Peyawary
Sayfe Peyawary is in his first year studying kinesiology.
His platform points include student advocacy, transparency and accountability (such as how student fees are being used throughout the year), and actionable change.
“With this platform, I will focus on advocacy, transparency, and actionable results so that all students’ voices are heard, ensuring that your campus experience improves by many folds,” Peywary said. “I plan on fostering inclusivity and creating a stronger sense of community for all students without exceptions.”
