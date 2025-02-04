Meet your candidates for the upcoming provincial election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called a provincial election scheduled to take place on Feb. 27, more than a year ahead of the initial election date set for June 2026. According to the National Post, Ford said he called this election largely in response to the controversial unprecedented tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to place on Canada.

Reasoning aside, it’s almost time to vote for your local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP). Here, we will lay out all candidates running from the ridings where UW has a campus: Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford.

Before getting into the candidates, here are some important dates:

Jan. 30-Feb. 26: Eligible voters can submit ballots at their respective election offices.

Feb. 17-22: Voter information cards will be mailed out to residents, which will inform where and when to vote.

Feb. 20-22: Eligible voters can submit a ballot at any advanced voting location within their electoral district from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Click here for dates, locations, and times.

Feb. 27: All eligible voters can visit their assigned location to submit their ballot anywhere from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.. Stay tuned to the Imprint website for updates regarding how students away from home can vote properly.

It is worth noting that all political parties have until Feb. 14 to officially name candidates. This list is updated as of Feb. 4:

Waterloo:

Catherine Fife – New Democratic Party

Fife is the current MPP for Waterloo. The end of this term will mark her fourth term serving the city.

Fife has spent her past terms fighting for strategic investments in public education and public health for mental and physical treatments.

Peter Turkington – Progressive Conservative

Turkington joined the Provincial PC party in December 2023.

Turkington does not have a rich political background, but he is the founder of Turkington Public Relations Consulting. He has almost 20 years of experience in the communications field and has designed integrated communications campaigns for companies of every size.

Clayton Moore – Liberal

Moore has a strong science and business background, mainly focused on scaling startups and supporting researchers.

According to his website, Moore’s top priorities are investing in schools and training, addressing affordable housing and cost of living, modernizing health care, and taking action to protect the planet.

Shefaza Esmail – Green

Esmail is new to the political sphere, currently working as an environmental researcher at Mohawk College to help small and medium-sized businesses adopt more sustainable business practices.

Her main priority, if elected, will largely be centred on investing in clean and renewable energy sources within the community.

Kitchener Centre

Aislinn Clancy – Green

Clancy is the current MPP for Kitchener Centre. She was elected in 2023 and is looking to be elected again

While holding this position, Clancy has put forward various legislation to deal with the homelessness crisis and address healthcare issues. She has also passed amendments demanding accountability from the Ford government.

Rob Elliott – Progressive Conservative

Elliott first began his political career running in 2023 and earned his bachelor’s degree at Wilfrid Laurier University. He is familiar with the Waterloo region.

Elliott is interested in fighting to keep costs down, create new jobs, and overall make life more affordable for the people of Kitchener Centre.

Colleen James – Liberal

This will be James’ first attempt at provincial politics but she comes with over 15 years of experience within the municipal level of government.

James is interested in addressing issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. According to her website, this will guide her in her decision-making process if elected.

Brooklin Wallis – New Democratic Party

This is Wallis’ first attempt at being elected as MPP within the Kitchener Centre.

Her main priorities, if elected, would be to give the underrepresented a voice, expand and improve public transportation options, and stop the rise of hate crimes within the province.

Cambridge

Brian Riddell – Progressive Conservative

Riddell is the current MPP for Cambridge. He was elected in 2022 and has held it since.

Riddell’s key priorities if elected will be building roads and infrastructure, expanding high-speed internet, attracting investments in the manufacturing sector, and helping get more homes built for families.

Rob Deutschmann – Liberal

Deutschmann was the mayor of North Dumfries from 2010-2014, and has experience as a regional councillor. This will be his first time trying to crack the provincial level. He is a personal injury lawyer.

If elected, Deutschmann is committed to addressing key issues such as affordable housing, access to healthcare, and economic growth.

Carla Johnson – Green

Johnson is a dedicated member of the Cambridge community and retired middle school teacher looking to break into provincial politics.

According to her website, Johnson is a caring bridge builder who is dedicated to serving her community.

Marjorie Knight – New Democratic Party

Knight first came into the political game in 2018, and according to her website, “has been a steadfast voice for change ever since.”

If elected, Knight wants to fight for affordable housing, better healthcare, and foster schools that set every child up for success.

Perth-Wellington

Matthew Rae – Progressive Conservative

Rae is the current MPP for Perth-Wellington and has served since 2022.

Rae has a deep history within this region, as his family has owned and operated a dairy farm for three generations. If Rae gets elected, he is committed to focusing on affordable housing and living for members of his community.

Ashley Fox – Liberal

Fox first began her Provincial political career in 2022 when she ran for election as MPP.

Fox has a deep history within the healthcare industry and made it clear that if elected, her main priority would be to address the social determinants surrounding healthcare.

Jason Davis – New Democratic Party

Davis is a unique candidate, as a diesel technician in the agricultural industry and a small business owner. This will be his first time trying to crack into the political world.

Issues that are important to him include affordable housing, childcare and public health.

Ian Morton – Green