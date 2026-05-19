Mind and Medals: Clara Hughes speaks at UW about mental health

On Wednesday, May 13, Canadian Olympian and founding spokesperson of Bell Let’s Talk, Clara Hughes, shared her story and mission with the UW community at the Humanities Theatre in Hagey Hall. Her lecture is the latest installment of the annual Hallman Lecture Series, which highlights the stories and ideas of speakers recognized for notable contributions to their respective fields.

Hughes is the only athlete in Olympic history to have won multiple medals in both summer and winter games. She represented Canada in the 1996, 2002, 2006, and 2010 Olympics, earning one gold, one silver, and two bronze Olympic medals in speed skating. Hughes also won two bronze medals in cycling. During her time spent training with her teams, learning from her coaches, and competing in tournaments, Hughes navigated part of what she calls her personal truth: living with depression and a mood disorder. With encouragement from some of her longtime coaches and opening up to the idea of vulnerability, Hughes worked to build her internal strength. After two years, she began vocalizing her mental health experience.

As she presented her advocacy work at various institutions over the years, Hughes found that the most rewarding aspect was creating a space for audience members to open up to her about their own experiences. Before and after events, she schedules time to meet with people and actively listen to their stories. She believes that listening is one of the most powerful ways to be there for someone who is struggling. “We’re not taught to treat our mental health as something until it becomes a concern … and it’s something to really care for and hone and nurture through your entire life,” Hughes stressed.

She has also witnessed how many have difficulty addressing stigmas attached to depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders, because of the limited language and vocabulary surrounding these topics in society. Normalizing mental health and invisible disabilities as conversation topics is a major part of her mission, which is why she was eager to share her story with UW community members.

“Everybody getting involved and making mental health a priority is what I really like,” Hughes said. The advocate recognizes UW as a leading institution that prioritizes mental health as a top concern. “That activation and advocacy is really strong right now, and it’s coming not only from faculty, but from the student body itself, and I think that’s the most powerful place it can come from,” she stated.

In her advocacy work across Canada, Hughes often discusses the importance of equally prioritizing mental health and physical health, believing that both must be valued so that everyone can find their own healing journey. “Being sick is not being weak. Being vulnerable is not being weak,” Hughes emphasized. “Mental health is something that we are all born with, but we’re not taught to care for, … so I really hope to open up the conversation in a way that we can value our mental health to a greater degree before we lose it.”

To nurture her own healing journey surrounding childhood trauma, Hughes spends time living out her creative process as a visual artist by painting and drawing her inner world. She creates art using watercolours, acrylics, pastels, and alcohol markers on canvas to visualize the stories and shapes that form in her mind. In addition to using visual arts as creative self-expression, Hughes practices journaling and is a recreational athlete who engages in adventure travel. She enjoys the silence of nature while camping, long distance hiking, kayaking, bikepacking alone or accompanied by her husband, Peter.

As she embarked on adventure travel for weeks or months around the world, Hughes found that these types of physical activity are a positive outlet for her mental health. “I find that deep connection to nature a really healing place,” she said. Some of the locations she has visited include the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs from the U.S.-Mexico border to the U.S.-Canada border, and the Appalachian Trail, located in Maine.

The most difficult aspect of Hughes’s job, she says, is how the healthcare system she calls attention to lacks the proper foundation to support individuals experiencing mental health crises. “I find it challenging to give someone any kind of advice that can solidly steer them towards something that’s publicly available in a decent and reasonable amount of time, [whether] for them or the person they’re asking about to get help,” she expressed. “The whole public healthcare system, when it comes to mental health support, is not even broken; it’s not even there enough to be broken.” She calls for the system to be rebuilt from its foundations in effective and accessible ways for everyone.

To UW community members, Hughes gives a reminder that they are a part of a large and interconnected community. “Choose connection. To reach out to that one person, to ask for help, to say, ‘Hey, I’m not okay’ … I think that is a bold, and beautiful, and very quiet thing that a person can do. This is a beautiful place with so much potential and it can be even better.”

So what’s next for Clara Hughes? Her second memoir, Learning to Breathe, will be released in Canada on October 13, 2026. “That’s a continuation of my advocacy to open up the conversation of common experiences many of us have that aren’t talked about enough,” she said. Hughes elaborated that the book details “healing through menopause, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and the topics of this season of life for women that are also understudied [and] underdiscussed.” Hughes will continue to advance her advocacy work, engaging with various organizations, businesses, and institutions around the world.

With files from Angela Li.