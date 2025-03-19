More than 250 charges and 17 arrests in connection to St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo

The threat of criminal charges from the injunction order did not stop students from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this past weekend.

In a WRPS Police Services Board meeting this morning, Chief of Police Mark Crowell shared that between Friday, March 14 and Monday, March 17, there were more than 250 charges and 17 arrests in connection to the event. “Although there were no major injuries… the disruption was considerable. The risk, cost and strain on community resources was considerable,” Crowell said.

This number is similar to 2024 – last year, the WRPS laid 257 and spent about $318,000 in connection to St. Patrick’s Day weekend. A full report from the events by WRPS will be provided to the board on April 16.

The WRPS also shared that although the St. Patrick’s Day festivities are over, they will be reviewing CCTV footage in the coming weeks, with the possibility of more charges being laid.

Further, the city of Waterloo municipal enforcement responded to 129 calls for noise, nuisance, and lot maintenance related complaints between March 15 at 5 p.m. and March 18 at 7 a.m. There were 16 charges for nuisance party ($800), seven charges for nuisance noise ($800), seven charges for noise ($400), two charges for occupy a roof ($800), four charges for public urination ($400), and 18 cleanups related to lot maintenance/property standards.

“We are disappointed that students and others chose to violate the court order, and put themselves and the community at risk,” said Nicole Papke, Director of Municipal Enforcement. “The injunction was a tool we hoped would discourage the dangerous unsanctioned street gathering, and we are thankful there were no significant injuries. We are grateful to municipal enforcement, fire services, Waterloo Regional Police Service and all our community partners for their efforts this weekend.”