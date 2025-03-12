Motionball brings special athletes and students together through sport

The Marathon of Sport hosted by the UW motionball chapter was held on March 8 at the Columbia Icefield where students and Special Olympics athletes came together for a day of sports, fundraising, and community engagement. The event was considered by organizers to be a success as it nurtured friendships, created awareness, and supported the Special Olympics Canada Foundation. The atmosphere was energetic and exciting, with students and athletes working together to understand the importance of inclusion and teamwork.

People came from all skill levels to help motionball accomplish their mission by participating in numerous sports and helping to eliminate barriers in an environment where everyone is appreciated. The event also functioned as a way for students to learn about the Special Olympics society and the need for accessibility, participation, and representation of athletes in sports. For many people, the occasion was not restricted to just physical activity, and provided a chance to make real connections, create fond memories, and enjoy the spirit of sports in a welcoming environment.

Katerina Protopapas, the Special Olympics coordinator for UW motionball, emphasized the event’s deeper impact: “The goal of this event is to foster a culture of inclusion. Funds go directly to Special Olympics, making sure athletes have the resources and tools they need to succeed.”

Beyond the athletes, UW students also benefit from the event. Co-event director Mackenzie Blake reflected, “Our goal is to open up opportunities for students to get involved in sports and create relationships.”

The Marathon of Sport is motionball’s flagship event. Hosted in 18 cities across Canada, participants form teams of up to 10 players and compete alongside 1 to 2 local Special Olympics athletes in a variety of sports. This year’s event at UW saw participation from over 70 students, including members of varsity teams such as men’s basketball, volleyball, golf, rugby, hockey, baseball, football, and women’s field hockey and volleyball.

Throughout the day, teams engaged in soccer, basketball, ultimate frisbee, benchball, football, giant pong, a tic-tac-toe relay, and poster making. Besides being a competition, motionball encourages collaboration, friendship, and integrating students and Special Olympics’ athletes.

This year, the UW motionball chapter raised $9,000, marking a 30 per cent increase from last year’s fundraising total. All proceeds go directly to Special Olympics Canada, helping to fund essential programs, certified coaching, and resources for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

While the Marathon of Sport is the highlight of the year, motionball at UW hosts additional initiatives such as No Good Way during the month of November. This is a campaign aimed at eliminating the use of the R-word, which is offensive and discriminatory toward individuals with intellectual disabilities. In addition, they hosted a trivia night in February as a fundraising event designed to spread awareness and promote participation in Marathon of Sport. These events ensure that motionball’s mission of inclusion and awareness continues year-round at UW.