Navigating through Waterloo and nearby cities

Hello fellow Warriors! Having stepped foot on Waterloo grounds, now is the time to figure out how to navigate through the city. Worry not, as this guide aims to increase your understanding of the various transportation modes available within Waterloo region and those connecting Waterloo to nearby areas.

GRT buses

Let’s start off with Waterloo’s city-wide transportation system, the Grand River Transit (GRT). GRT offers bus services connecting the cities of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge. Additionally, the ION light rail is a rapid transport system under the GRT, connecting Fairview station in Kitchener to Conestoga station in Waterloo, with 19 stops in between. Both of these transport systems are easily accessible through the bus terminals right here at UW, beside Engineering 7 (E7).

Eligible students are able to ride the GRT as many times as they want using their WatCard, given that the fee for the U-pass program has been paid through Waterloo’s billing process at the beginning of the term. Additionally, for students with disabilities requiring transportation accommodations, MobilityPLUS is GRT’s accessible transportation system, and can be paid for through the U-Pass program. Students must provide proof of enrolment in full-time studies, and will then be given a paper pass for the MobilityPLUS service at the beginning of each month.

If you have chosen to opt out of the U-pass program, the fare price for a single ride is $4.00. Alternatively, you can choose to pay $3 with the EasyGO fare card, which can be purchased at the Turnkey desks located in either the Student Life Centre (SLC) or the Davis Centre (DC).

Neuron E-scooters and E-bikes

Since April 2024, UW has partnered with Neuron mobility for the e-scooter and e-bike program. These are the e-scooters and e-bikes that you might have seen around campus. The rentals are managed via the Neuron mobile app, which allows riders to see where the nearest e-scooter or e-bike is located. Within the app, you can also start and manage your trips, see all the zones that you are allowed to ride in, and after your trip is over, locate the nearest parking station. Within the app, you are also able to see the fare rates per ride — the charge is $1.15 to unlock the e-scooter or e-bike, after which you are charged $0.39 per minute you ride. Additionally, there are day-pass options which give you unlimited rides for a set price. Note that you are only allowed to ride the e-scooters and e-bikes along Ring Road and certain trails listed on the app, with no entry allowed into the University parking lots and pathways.

ION light rail transit

The ION light rail operates a 19-kilometre route between Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener. There are 19 stops along the way, including Conestoga, Northfield, Research and Technology, UW, Laurier – Waterloo Park, Waterloo Public Square, Willis Way, Allen, Grand River Hospital, Central Station, Kitchener City Hall, Victoria Park, Queen, Frederick, Kitchener Market, Borden, Mill, Block Line and Fairway. You can tap your WatCard on the card reader at either end of the station platform before boarding. Otherwise, you can pay for a single trip by buying a ticket or transfer from the fare vending machine at the station.

GO buses and trains

Going home for the weekend, or just as a part of your daily commute, GO buses and trains are a lifesaver. The GO bus system at Waterloo offers direct transit to various parts of the GTA, such as Bramalea station, Union station, and Highway 407. Additionally, GO bus stations can be accessed right here at the UW bus terminal, beside E7. GO trains are another option for a rapid, enjoyable ride. The Kitchener GO train, which has its station located in downtown Kitchener, stops at multiple stations between Kitchener GO and Union station. GO buses and trains use the Presto card system, where a certain amount is charged depending on the length of your trip. There are also options for weekend passes, which go for a $10 fare price for unlimited rides during the weekends.

FedBus

An alternative to the GO transport system is Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association’s (WUSA) very own transport system for UW students, the FedBus. The FedBus connects the GTA and London to UW, with departures scheduled for every Friday from the DC front entrance on Ring Road, and returns on the Sunday of each week. Tickets can be purchased through the Turnkey desks at SLC or DC, or alternatively online via fedbus.wusa.ca. Schedules of departure can also be viewed directly at fedbus.wusa.ca.

FlixBus

An affordable bus service that includes free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and leg space. FlixBus offers services in Canada, U.S., Europe, Brazil, Chile, India and Mexico. There are two bus stations and stops in Kitchener, including on Weber Street West. and Homer Watson Boulevard. From there, you can get to Toronto for about $20.

Taxi services

The Waterloo Region offers a variety of local taxi services for individuals looking to get around the city. Some of these include United Taxi, Waterloo Taxi, and Golden Triangle Taxi. The initial meter fare is $3.50, and $2.50 is charged per kilometre. All charge a flat fee to go to the airport, ranging from $110 to $130. Alternatively, Uber and Lyft are also possible means of getting around the city.