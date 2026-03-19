Need a brain boost? Find your ideal study snack

Most of us are well-aware that what we eat directly influences our physical health as well as our general sense of well-being. Have you ever gulped a sugary soda looking for a late-night study boost and then rapidly found your energy (and concentration levels) crashing to a whole new low? Well, if you’re looking for some easy, affordable snacks that will not only satisfy your cravings, but that can also support optimum cognitive function, we’ve compiled a few great choices.

Nuts & Seeds

Whether it’s trail mix or a handful of peanuts, almonds, or pumpkin seeds, snacking on nuts and seeds provides you with a variety of minerals and nutrients, not to mention a solid dose of protein.

Brain-boosting nutrients– The healthy fats and antioxidants present in most nuts and seeds can support memory, processing time, and overall neuron function. If you’re curious what nut comes out on top, walnuts are often touted as the top contender, given its high amount of ALA omega-3 fatty acids.

Air-popped popcorn

We all have times where we want nothing more than a snack that we can continually graze on while studying a tough concept. Air-popped popcorn is a relatively low-calorie and tasty snack option.

Brain-boosting nutrients– This movie theatre favourite is packed with polyphenols, an antioxidant that can reduce oxidative stress and its effects on the brain and body.

Dark chocolate

You’ve probably seen dozens of social media influencers and health gurus emphasize the health benefits of a few squares of dark chocolate. For optimal benefits, aim for a bar that contains about 70% or more cocoa.

Brain-boosting nutrients– Flavanols are what make dark chocolate such a great option if you’re looking to support optimal brain functioning. Flavanols can support long-term cognitive functioning and boost focus.

Fruit salad or homemade fruit smoothie

Whether it’s a mix of kiwi, apples, and grapes or whatever fruits you currently have on hand, snacking on whole fruit or blending them together with milk or water can be the ideal snack. Not only is it hydrating and appealing, but fruit also boasts many beneficial nutrients!

Brain-boosting nutrients– Harvard Health Publishing shares that research shows berries in particular can boost memory. Again, the winning nutrient here is the flavonoids found within berries such as raspberries or strawberries, that not only lend these fruits their bright colours, but also their cognitive-boosting effects.

Cheese with whole-grain crackers

A classic snack and for good reason! Who doesn’t love cheese alongside some crunchy crackers? Whether you’re a fan of sharp cheddar, some classic mozzarella, or perhaps some mild provolone, pairing cheese alongside whole-grain crackers combines a solid amount of protein and carbs, keeping any unwanted energy crashes away.

Brain-boosting nutrients– It is the amino acid tyrosine found within cheese that can help you ace that exam. Research finds that about an hour after cheese consumption, ‘convergent thinking’ is increased. This kind of thinking, known as ‘deep thinking’ essentially means you can solve problems with less guesswork or simply move along your study session faster and more effectively. Tyrosine also promotes cognitive ‘top-down’ control, which helps explain its study-boosting power.