Need a hype song or some soothing tunes this exam season? We’ve got you covered

Whether it’s the dread you felt about reviewing hundreds of lecture notes to prepare for an exam, or the pre-exam jitters that hit you as you make your way to PAC, there’s no denying that a lack of confidence or a rush of panic can be equally stressful and affect your performance this season. However, knowing how impactful music can be on shifting our moods, the Imprint staff team have shared their top hype and relaxing tunes, to help you get pumped, decompress after a final, and ace even your toughest exams this fall term.

If you need a pump-up song to boost your confidence and motivation for another study session, here are our top picks:

Hype song: Go big or Go Home by ENHYPEN

“They really put the HYPE in ENHYPEN making this song! This song is so fun and definitely something motivating and energising to listen to, especially when studying can be so draining.”

– Janine Taha, photographer

Hype song: Von Dutch by Charlie XCX

“Frankly, sometimes I just need a song to wake me up from reading the same sentence for the fifth time without actually thinking about what the rods mean, and this is my go-to for that. The hyperpop production really snaps me out of my stupor, and the lyrics make me feel like maybe I really can take on this ten-page paper due in two days of which I’ve maybe written the outline of. Maybe.”

– Alicia Wang, website senior editor

Hype song: Musician by Porter Robinson

“An upbeat and lively electro-pop song about perseverance, defying expectations and encouraging yourself to do what you love in the face of creative block, which I feel will definitely resonate with a lot of students during finals season. It also features some very neat vocal chops that I think students in music production will love.”

– Jeremiah Gomes, staff writer

Hype song: Million to One by Camila Cabello

“Need a reminder that it’s possible to overcome what might seem insurmountable? This hopeful song has gotten me going more than once, whether that’s on the way to the gym or a study session. Let it remind you to not let self-imposed doubt keep you from giving it your all.”

– Carla Stocco, staff writer

If all that pumping up has got you seeking some soothing tunes to calm down the pre-exam nerves or to decompress after writing an exam, check out our tops chill song recommendations:

Chill: Passionfruit by Drake

“It’s smooth, mellow, and effortlessly calming. It’s my go-to song when I’m out for a walk or just looking for light music / white noise to sort of play in the background. It’s ideal for winding down when studying gets overwhelming. The laid-back and easy rhythm creates a soothing vibe that helps quiet the stress and keeps you in a steady, relaxed headspace.”

– Ashita Saxena, digital media team

Chill: King by Florence + the Machine

I’ve recently been discovering the magic that is Florence + the Machine and this has been my go-to for when I want to indulge in the quiet of not having anything due within the next 48 hours. The lyrics are very self-affirming and Florence’s delivery gives you so much to catch onto as a listener with each repeat.

– Alicia Wang, website senior editor

Chill: Not you too by Drake and Chris Brown

It is soft, slow, and mellow — again, perfect for unwinding when exam stress starts piling up. It especially creates a calming, almost late-night vibe that helps you reset your mind and ease into the nighttime study session.

– Ashita Saxena, digital media team

Chill: Miroir “Un” & “Deux” by Paradis

A two part song by now disbanded French electronic duo Paradis. “Un” begins with a slow BPM and soothing synths, while “Deux” picks up the pace with a faster BPM and harder kicks, but with the same soothing melody to really zero in your flow state during study sessions. Both songs have vocals done by the duo’s lead singer, Simon Mény.

– Jeremiah Gomes, staff writer

Chill: Everything Falls for You by Seaforth

“There’s something quietly reassuring in a romantic country ballad. This song’s thoughtful lyrics mesh well with the gentle vocals of its lead singers, Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson. If you’re looking for the soft, quieter version of One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ this is your song.”

– Carla Stocco, staff writer