No waitlist for Counselling Services and new support resources

When students are in need of support, there’s no time to wait. UW Counselling Services has taken note of the need to offer services to students in need in as timely a manner as possible — with the elimination of a waitlist for students seeking counselling services.

Around mid 2023, Counselling Services sought the support of a process improvement specialist in an effort to streamline their services and eliminate the previously lengthy wait time that averaged at around seven months. Through careful planning and considerable changes, Counselling Services was successful in gradually cutting their wait time for access to resources, by offering extended hours and evening counselling sessions, improving processes, and working more effectively as a team. Today, Counselling Service is celebrating not only the elimination of a waitlist, but the ability to offer students the support they deserve, when they need it. Students interested in speaking with a counselor are now able to meet with a counselor within days of booking an appointment.

For anyone interested in seeking support, Counselling Services offers various services, including group workshops and individual counselling. They also offer counselling services with similar lived experiences and/or identities, ensuring all students are able to meet with someone they can relate to.

In their mission to improve student access to care and be there as a support when students need it, Campus Wellness and Counselling Services is supporting UW staff by offering sessions designed to help staff develop the ability to recognize signs of distress, respond with empathy, and direct students to resources that can help. The Be You initiative by Campus Wellness also seeks to encourage an accepting and self-compassionate approach to personal well-being.