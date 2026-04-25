Nomination period opens for 2026 municipal election in Waterloo Region

If you’ve ever thought about getting into local politics, this might be your sign. The nomination period for the 2026 municipal and school board elections in Waterloo Region opens on May 1, giving residents the chance to officially enter the race.

Candidates have until Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. to file their nomination papers, while the election itself is set for Oct. 26, 2026. Positions up for grabs include Regional Chair, mayors, ward councillors, and school board trustees.

To run, you need to be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, and either live in the municipality or own/rent property there (or be the spouse of someone who does). You also can’t be legally prohibited from voting or disqualified under any legislation.

There are a few extra steps if you’re aiming for a mayor or councillor position, you’ll need at least 25 endorsements from eligible voters, plus a completed nomination form with original signatures and proof of address. Filing fees are $200 for mayor and Regional Chair roles, and $100 for other positions.

Importantly, prospective candidates cannot raise or spend campaign funds until their nomination papers have been officially filed.

Even if you’re not planning to run, it’s still a good time to get election-ready. Voters can check or update their information online to make sure they’re on the list ahead of October.

Each municipality has slightly different rules for submitting nominations, so anyone interested should double-check with their local clerk’s office.

With the nomination period opening soon, the upcoming election could be a chance for more young people, including students to get involved and have a say in what’s happening locally.