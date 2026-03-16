Nourish to Flourish: Why nutrition month matters to students

Every March, Canadian university wellness teams, healthcare organizations, and Registered Dietitians (RDs) come together for Nutrition Month, an annual educational campaign focused on the importance that food plays in our long-term health. Supported by dietitians in Canada since the 1970s, the initiative began as a small awareness week before growing into a full month of celebration. The Nutrition Month’s two objectives are to highlight the significance of nutrition in preventing chronic illness and to recognize the valuable efforts of RDs across Canada and beyond.

This year’s campaign theme is “Nourish to Flourish”. In an interview with the UW’s RD Courtney Wilson, she emphasized how this theme is especially well-suited for student life. Wilson said, “When thinking about nutrition guidance, a common expectation is that things need to be removed from our days in order to be ‘healthy’ overall. I like that this theme focuses instead on how we can use nutrition to support our daily lives from a positive point of view.” Instead of portraying healthy eating as a set of restrictions, the theme encourages people to consider what they can add to their lives through food.

Wilson found three major barriers that many university students face regarding nourishment. The first is time constraints during busy terms, which can hinder meal prep. As an RD, Wilson recommends making small time investments for a smarter weekly eating plan. With rising food costs, planning grocery budgets and using flyer apps can help students shop smartly for the cost barrier. The last barrier that Wilson mentioned is social media, which can result in both helpful and harmful habits due to its overwhelming amount of nutrition content. “Now more than ever, we need to be mindful of who and where the information that we trust comes from. Credibility matters!” she said. “Just because something is trendy or your favourite influencer is talking about it, doesn’t mean you need it.”

Especially during exam season, healthy meals are often disregarded due to high stress levels, but Wilson cautions students that this is when eating well matters the most. She mentioned, “Studies show that an undernourished brain is likely to have more difficulty with focus, concentration, and cognitive functioning in general. This can make it harder for you to take in, store and recall information when it counts.” She also recommends aiming for at least three meals a day, with snacks as needed, and to not eliminate carbohydrates, particularly during this period since carbs provide glucose and glucose is the brain food.

Additionally, caffeine is a topic that needs more attention when it comes to nutrition. Wilson claims that although coffee, tea, matcha, energy drinks and similar beverages can provide a quick boost, they don’t last long, and when it is consumed excessively, it can cause insomnia, increased anxiety, and headaches. Health Canada recommends limiting your daily caffeine intake to a maximum of 400 mg, but Wilson points out that individual sensitivity varies, so it is important to pay attention to how your body responds.

For those who have already developed the habit of skipping meals, it is encouraged to focus on what’s to come rather than maintaining the pattern. It can make a big difference to simply take some time at the beginning of each week to anticipate schedules and prepare meal plans around them. Eating on hectic days can be more manageable when there’s leftovers ready, like pre-cooking proteins, washing and cutting vegetables, or keeping a pot of rice in the fridge.

Lastly, many students are unaware of how much hydration impacts cognitive function. Wilson advises consuming about two litres of fluid daily, with water as the recommended choice. The most straightforward tip is to have your water bottle visible in your sight as you’re far more likely to drink it if you can see it.