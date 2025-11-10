November crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the November 2025 edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Bobs

5 Sikhs

10 Aces

14 Ella

15 Enact

16 Foal

17 Edit

18 Ctrl C

19 Anti

20 Fishbowl

22 Argot

23 Yes or no

24 Oil cans

26 Midsummer

28 Dweeb

31 Sea

32 Year

36 Non

37 Essence

41 PCs

42 Seat

44 OHR

45 Mists

47 Homestuck

51 Moderna

54 Steelie

58 Alors

59 Shoebill

60 MDMA

61 A whip

63 A Boo

64 Beep

65 Shuri

66 Nest

67 Andy

68 Lotta

69 Alee

DOWN

1 Beefy

2 Oldie

3 Bliss

4 Sat home

5 Second

6 In twos

7 Karl

8 HCL

9 STC

10 A far cry

11 Conga

12 Eaton

13 Slits

21 Bribe

22 Ale

24 Omen

25 iMac

27 Users

28 DNS

29 Woe

30 Ena

33 EPs

34 Act

35 RSS

38 Somn

39 Shea

40 Emcee

43 Therapy

46 Ikebana

48 Ors

49 TShirt

50 Utopia

51 Mamba

52 Olden

53 Domed

55 Libel

56 I lose

57 Elote

59 Shut

61 ASL

62 Who