November crossword solutions
| November 10, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the November 2025 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Bobs
5 Sikhs
10 Aces
14 Ella
15 Enact
16 Foal
17 Edit
18 Ctrl C
19 Anti
20 Fishbowl
22 Argot
23 Yes or no
24 Oil cans
26 Midsummer
28 Dweeb
31 Sea
32 Year
36 Non
37 Essence
41 PCs
42 Seat
44 OHR
45 Mists
47 Homestuck
51 Moderna
54 Steelie
58 Alors
59 Shoebill
60 MDMA
61 A whip
63 A Boo
64 Beep
65 Shuri
66 Nest
67 Andy
68 Lotta
69 Alee
DOWN
1 Beefy
2 Oldie
3 Bliss
4 Sat home
5 Second
6 In twos
7 Karl
8 HCL
9 STC
10 A far cry
11 Conga
12 Eaton
13 Slits
21 Bribe
22 Ale
24 Omen
25 iMac
27 Users
28 DNS
29 Woe
30 Ena
33 EPs
34 Act
35 RSS
38 Somn
39 Shea
40 Emcee
43 Therapy
46 Ikebana
48 Ors
49 TShirt
50 Utopia
51 Mamba
52 Olden
53 Domed
55 Libel
56 I lose
57 Elote
59 Shut
61 ASL
62 Who