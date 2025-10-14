October crossword solutions
| October 14, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the October 2025 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Nerf
5 Globe
10 Pure
14 Evil
15 Aimed
16 Thai
17 Repo
18 Sandwiched
20 Dress
22 Riding
23 Sic
25 Bend
26 Man
29 Alp
32 Proud
34 Inane
36 Deed
38 UPS
39 Agenda
40 Data set
42 Scooter
43 Spinal
44 Bot
45 Sire
46 Total
47 Tenor
49 SSD
50 One
51 ADHD
53 Rat
55 Sarabi
57 Pasta
61 Last minute
65 Pool
66 Ahoy
67 Fog in
68 Also
69 Bass
70 Tseng
71 Soso
DOWN
1 Nerd
2 Ever
3 Ripe
4 Floss
5 Gas
6 Liar
7 Omnibus
8 Bedded
9 Edwin
10 PTCG
11 Uhh
12 Rae
13 EID
19 Indigo
21 Sip
24 Cruel
26 Mantis
27 Anders
28 Neared
29 Adds to
30 Leap on
31 Petite
33 Opt
35 Neos
37 Dana
39 Actor
41 Salaam
42 Son
44 Bed buge
47 Thanos
48 Rap
52 Drift
54 Tapas
55 Stys
56 It in
58 Solo
59 Toss
60 Aloo
61 Lab
62 Aha
63 SOS
64 Eng