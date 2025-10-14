October crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the October 2025 edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Nerf

5 Globe

10 Pure

14 Evil

15 Aimed

16 Thai

17 Repo

18 Sandwiched

20 Dress

22 Riding

23 Sic

25 Bend

26 Man

29 Alp

32 Proud

34 Inane

36 Deed

38 UPS

39 Agenda

40 Data set

42 Scooter

43 Spinal

44 Bot

45 Sire

46 Total

47 Tenor

49 SSD

50 One

51 ADHD

53 Rat

55 Sarabi

57 Pasta

61 Last minute

65 Pool

66 Ahoy

67 Fog in

68 Also

69 Bass

70 Tseng

71 Soso

DOWN

1 Nerd

2 Ever

3 Ripe

4 Floss

5 Gas

6 Liar

7 Omnibus

8 Bedded

9 Edwin

10 PTCG

11 Uhh

12 Rae

13 EID

19 Indigo

21 Sip

24 Cruel

26 Mantis

27 Anders

28 Neared

29 Adds to

30 Leap on

31 Petite

33 Opt

35 Neos

37 Dana

39 Actor

41 Salaam

42 Son

44 Bed buge

47 Thanos

48 Rap

52 Drift

54 Tapas

55 Stys

56 It in

58 Solo

59 Toss

60 Aloo

61 Lab

62 Aha

63 SOS

64 Eng