On-campus events this week

This week, there are a variety of events happening on campus! Check out the lineup and consider attending one or a few.

Mates: Understanding Your Stress Response

Visit the Wellness Navigator Room in Claudette Miller Hall this Tuesday, July 21, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for an evening with WUSA Mates and Counselling Services. You’ll learn more about your body’s stress response and gain tools to help you beat procrastination and keep your motivation going this exam season. This event is free. Please RSVP on the event’s WUSA page .

Thrift Sidewalk Sale

WUSA is hosting a thrift sidewalk sale this Wednesday, July 22 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, support sustainability, and snag some affordable finds. The location is yet to be decided. Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA page .

Pride Sendoff

Join the GLOW Centre community at the Laurel Creek Firepit for a night of snacks, games, and crafts around a bonfire. This event is happening this Wednesday, July 22 between 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Tie dye materials will be provided, as well as s’mores! Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA page .

Outdoor Movie Night

Head to the SLC Green this Wednesday, July 22 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. for a free movie, with popcorn and cotton candy! The movie screened will be Crazy, Stupid, Love. Be sure to bring your WatCard for entry to the event. Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA page .

Chess Lesson – UW Chess Club

Join the UW Chess Club in MC 4042 this Thursday, July 23, between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. for a night spent refining your chess tactics and strategy. Lessons are $5.00 + HST and can be purchased on the event’s WUSA page .

UWOSP Charity Dinner

This Thursday, July 23 between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., the UWOSP (UW Orphan Sponsorship Program) is hosting a Charity Dinner in E7 to support Gaza. All proceeds will be going to Action for Humanity. Tickets are $15.00 + HST and can be purchased on the event’s WUSA page .

Bingemans Big Splash Takeover

Ready to make a splash this summer? Join WUSA for an undergrad-exclusive trip to Bingemans this Thursday, July 23, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Full event and transportation details can be found on the event’s WUSA page .

UWB Spring Weekly Session