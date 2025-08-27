Orientation crossword
| August 27, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the orientation 2025 magazine edition of Imprint. All clues beginning with a * are connected to the orientation theme.
ACROSS
1 Cat
4 *Turnkey
11 Cosec
13 Aesthete
14 No rush
15 Clear now
16 Eer
17 Sicced
19 Anns
20 Uses
22 Rhetts
24 *Campus housing
30 TSR
31 RSO
32 Peter
33 Keenan
35 Ague
36 ABC
39 Slub
40 *W Store
42 Fir
43 Spiral
45 Eat
46 Agasp
49 Late
50 SLS
51 *Concordia cum
55 Tailcoat
56 A tease
60 *Faculty
61 Rhames
62 Sea
63 DS Lite
DOWN
1 Correct
2 *ASU
3 Tess
5 Used to
6 RTA
7 NHRA
8 Kenn
9 Eton
10 Yews
11 Coes
12 Chirp
13 *AccessAbility
14 Neu
18 Churn up
21 Sask
23 Sup
25 MRES
26 Seat
27 It goes
28 Neural
29 Greets
34 ELS
36 A fact
37 Big oaf
38 Crania
40 *WatCard
41 Sleuths
44 RAA
47 SCLC
48 Pocus
52 Role
53 Data
54 Meal
57 Am I
58 Set
59 Ese