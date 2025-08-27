Orientation crossword

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the orientation 2025 magazine edition of Imprint. All clues beginning with a * are connected to the orientation theme.

ACROSS

1 Cat

4 *Turnkey

11 Cosec

13 Aesthete

14 No rush

15 Clear now

16 Eer

17 Sicced

19 Anns

20 Uses

22 Rhetts

24 *Campus housing

30 TSR

31 RSO

32 Peter

33 Keenan

35 Ague

36 ABC

39 Slub

40 *W Store

42 Fir

43 Spiral

45 Eat

46 Agasp

49 Late

50 SLS

51 *Concordia cum

55 Tailcoat

56 A tease

60 *Faculty

61 Rhames

62 Sea

63 DS Lite

DOWN

1 Correct

2 *ASU

3 Tess

5 Used to

6 RTA

7 NHRA

8 Kenn

9 Eton

10 Yews

11 Coes

12 Chirp

13 *AccessAbility

14 Neu

18 Churn up

21 Sask

23 Sup

25 MRES

26 Seat

27 It goes

28 Neural

29 Greets

34 ELS

36 A fact

37 Big oaf

38 Crania

40 *WatCard

41 Sleuths

44 RAA

47 SCLC

48 Pocus

52 Role

53 Data

54 Meal

57 Am I

58 Set

59 Ese