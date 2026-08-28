OVO announces collaboration with UW

October’s Very Own (OVO), the fashion brand founded by Canadian rapper Drake, revealed a new clothing collection on August 26, in collaboration with UW and five other Canadian universities. The collection will be available starting August 28 in all OVO GTA store locations and on its website. W store’s pop up on September 8 and 9 at 11 A.M. in South Campus Hall will also stock items from the collection.

OVO’s official Instagram account (@octobersveryown), shared photos of the campus collection, titled “OVO Campus -01| The Canadian Collection”. The posts state that OVO is collaborating with UW, McMaster University, the University of Toronto, York University, Dalhousie University, and Western University as the first part of the project. According to OVO’s official Instagram, the collection celebrates “the legacy, prestige, and pride of some of Canada’s top universities.”

The OVO x UW black and gold lineup features a tee shirt, hoodie, quarter-zip sweater, coaches jacket, and baseball cap. Item prices range from $68.00 to $198.00 CAD. All items except for the coaches jacket sold out on OVO’s website within hours of release.

OVO has previously collaborated with York University and the University of Toronto. he 2026 York X OVO campus collection features items with prices ranging from $68.00 to $198.00, with the exception of the heritage varsity jacket priced at $898.00.