P4E job fair connects Waterloo students with employers ahead of graduation

With graduation just around the corner for many students, the Partnerships for Employment (P4E) Job Fair is returning on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, offering University of Waterloo students a chance to connect directly with employers before entering the workforce.

The job fair will take place at the Bingemans Conference Centre and is open exclusively to students and alumni from four partner institutions: the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Guelph and Conestoga College. The event brings together employers from across North America who are actively seeking students and recent graduates for roles within their organizations.

To make the event more accessible, free transportation will be provided between Waterloo’s campus and the conference centre. Buses will pick up students from Ring Road in front of the Humanities Theatre, with students asked to check in and wait at the Tatham Centre prior to departure. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak directly with employers about prospective jobs, build professional networks and access coaching and career development support through Waterloo’s Centre for Career Development.

New this year, students are encouraged to register for the job fair in advance to speed up the check-in process on the day of the event.

In preparation for the fair, the Centre for Career Development is also offering a P4E Job Fair workshop on Jan. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Jan. 28 from 12 to 1 p.m. Both sessions cover the same material and will provide tips on how to prepare for the fair, what to do during employer interactions and how to effectively follow up afterwards. Additional details and registration information can be found on the WaterlooWorks Career Centre Events calendar.