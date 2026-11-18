UW’s PAC pool is closed until next year due to unspecified mechanical issues. Athletics and Recreation announced the closure on Nov. 17 and said the pool will not reopen until “sometime in 2027.”

Prorated refunds will be issued for programming, including lessons and intramurals, and UW Athletics and Recreation is working to relocate some programming to other local pools.

WLU has offered free lane swims at its Athletic Complex’s pool for UW students, staff and faculty with Athletics and Recreation memberships (if they present their WatCard and sign a waiver).

According to UW Athletics and Recreation, varsity athletes will use alternate pools in the area and “community groups who have been renting the PAC pool are securing alternate facilities.” Athletics and Recreation also noted that the cities of Waterloo and Kitchener offer open swim times and swimming lessons for a fee at their recreation centres.

William Gray, a member of the Club Warriors swim team, told Imprint the pool “looked pretty much white two days before it closed.” He said, “I was swimming on a Saturday morning and it wasn’t even clear, it was straight milky.”. The closure of the pool means he has to wake up at 4:20am to go to a different pool for his six weekly morning practice sessions.

UW Athletics and Recreation did not respond to Imprint’s questions in time for publication. Its website states: “We understand that the pool is a valued amenity for many students, staff, faculty, and community members. We recognize how inconvenient this closure is, and we are doing everything we can to get the pool back up and running for you as soon as possible.”