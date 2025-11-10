PAC Pool sees unforeseen five-day closure

UW’s PAC pool, which closed on Sunday, Nov. 2, reopened on Friday, Nov. 7, after a five-day closure.

The PAC pool was built around 1968. Asked if the ongoing maintenance issues resulting in the pool’s closure are linked to the age of the pool, Karin Browne, the Coordinator of Competitive Clubs and Aquatics & First Aid at UW, stated that “it more has to do with the fact that chlorine atmosphere damages a lot of materials (metal) at a high rate.”

Browne said that the closure was a result of a basement pipe failure. She said that one was necessary to allow certain required components “to be delivered, installed, cured and tested” and “to ensure our chemical numbers were [up] to standard to reopen.”

To date, this term has seen two pool closures. The first spanned several hours, while this one spanned five days. This closure, to Browne’s knowledge, is the longest unplanned PAC pool closure.

Maintenance of the pool is conducted every other April, during which any potential issues that could arise are dealt with.

Jacky Beckford-Henriques, the head coach of the UW women’s and men’s swimming teams, spoke about the impact of the recent pool closure on the teams’ training regimen. Asked if there are backup plans when PAC pool closures occur, she conceded, “We do not have a backup plan. [Wilfrid Laurier University] is as accommodating as possible in giving us pool time but unfortunately, we can only get 9-11 a.m., which is when most of the team have class.”

Beckford-Henriques described how a practice held at Laurier this Tuesday only saw a turnout of six varsity swim team members, and another seven at Wednesday’s practice. “It does really affect our training and preparation for meets.”

UW’s PAC pool closures are a reminder that swimming and water-based sports may become more challenging to accommodate as a result of age and maintenance concerns. Beckford-Henriques highlights, “There is a chronic shortage of pools across Canada and especially in Ontario, a lot of the pools are very old and having similar problems.”

She added that Laurier has seen several closures this term due to poor air quality, while McMaster University’s pool only recently opened last week after being closed since the start of fall term for renovations. According to Beckford-Henriques, the University of Guelph’s pool was also closed for a week a few weeks back due to unknown reasons.