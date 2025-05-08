PAC to host Olympic talent search

The UW Physical Activities Complex (PAC) will host Canada’s official Olympic talent search on Saturday, May 10.

The event, dubbed the RBC training ground, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Athletes will test their speed, strength, power and endurance.

Tryouts are free and open to all aged 14 to 25. Participants must first register with their basic information online, complete a detailed athlete profile, and select the event they wish to attend. For more information, visit rbctrainingground.ca.

The RBC Training Ground launched in 2016. It is a talent identification and athlete funding program designed to discover athletes with Olympic potential and provide them with the high performance sport resources they need to excel in the sport.