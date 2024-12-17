Parking app coming to UW in January 2025
Justin Gec
| December 17, 2024
The sustainable transportation staff (formerly known as parking services) announced that, effective Jan. 20, 2025, visitor lots across all campuses will transition to virtual payment for parking via the AMP mobile app. “We continue to explore more streamlined and efficient practices to improve the parking experience on campus,” reads a memo by the sustainable transportation team sent to students and employees. On top of this, it was shared that this transition will “provide a safe and convenient digital payment experience for users and supports sustainability by eliminating the need for physical machines and paper tickets.”
Although this total transition marks the university’s official departure from physical payment for visitor parking, it is not the first time that UW has adopted this approach. It was shared that AMP has already been operating successfully at various locations throughout main campus such as Health Services, Village 1, and SCH. Over the coming weeks, individuals on campus will take notice that the old pay and display machines will begin to be decommissioned and removed from their respective lots.
Visitors can download the AMP app on either the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store or can register online. Users will be required to insert their credit card information along with their license plate information and can then determine how long they wish to register their car, from all-day passes to the purchasing of multiple hours. The lots officially transitioning to AMP are as follows: Physical Activities Centre (PAC), Student Life Centre (SLC); Lots B, C, CLV, J, M, N, Q, S, UWP, T, V, W, and X; Davis Centre/General Services Complex; Health Services; South Campus Hall; Toby Jenkins building; Village 1 lots; School of Pharmacy; and University Club. If there are any questions or concerns, visitors are encouraged to reach out to Sustainable Transportation via email or over the phone at 519-888-4567 x33100.
