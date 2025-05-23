  • House Ad: A graphic urging you to follow us on social media! Featuring TikTok and Instagram handles, "@uwimprint" and "@uwimprintfiles," set against a blue background with abstract shapes in orange, green, mustard, and white.

Parking lot Q closed this evening until Saturday for EV challenge

Imprint Staff

| May 23, 2025

Parking lot Q will be closed this evening (Friday, May 23) until Saturday, May 24 for a Waterloo High School Electric Vehicle Challenge.

“For those requiring parking during this period, please use any ungated parking lots on campus,” said a note from Sustainable Transportation to parking pass holders.

The competition takes place every spring at UW. Students, with the help of their technology teachers and other mentors, design and build battery powered vehicles, capable of carrying drivers the maximum distance on a single charge. There are races in the 12- and 24- volt car classes, with a variety of awards for top ranked teams. 

The rain date for the competition is Sunday, May 25.

