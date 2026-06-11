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Planned electrical shutdown to affect main campus overnight

Radha Vyas

| June 11, 2026

UW will experience a planned electrical shutdown on Thursday, June 11, as Plant Operations conducts electrical work on the northern portion of the main campus.

From approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 11 until 3:30 a.m. on June 12, normal power will be unavailable in multiple campus buildings. These include C2, DC, MC, GSC, COM, M3, M4, CSB, ERC, BMH, AHS, PAC, SLC, OPT, UC, HS, REV, MKV, V1, TH, FED, and QNC.

Several additional buildings, including TC, SCH, GH, CPH, DWE, E2, E3, LIB, NH, PHY, RCH, and EIT, are expected to experience two separate one-hour outages during high-voltage switching operations. The first will occur from around 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the second from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The shutdown will also affect information technology services within the faculty of mathematics. According to a notice from the Math Faculty Computing Facility, servers supporting MC, M3, and DC will begin shutting down at 4:30 p.m. All computer and server access in those buildings will be unavailable during the outage period.

University administration expects services to be restored between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 12, though exact restoration times may vary.

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