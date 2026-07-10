Planned power outage in MC this Sunday

There will be a planned power outage in MC on Sunday, July 12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as PlantOps carries out electrical work. The building will be without power and several Linux services will be unavailable or have reduced capacity for an extended period.

UW Plant Operations and the Math Faculty Computing Facility (MFCF) distributed a notice on Friday, July 10 about the outage. The notice advises all users in MC to shut down all office computers on Friday in the afternoon and early evening. Building elevators will be unavailable for use.

Alongside the electrical shutdown, Linux server services will either be offline or scaled back between Friday, July 10 and Monday, July 13. File servers will be available during the outage, but other Linux and Windows services will be unavailable or running on reduced capacity.