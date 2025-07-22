Police find inert grenade on alleged bike thief at UW

Police found an inert grenade while arresting a man who was allegedly riding a stolen bike at UW on Tuesday morning, July 22.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service was called at about 6 a.m. after UW special constables observed a man on campus riding a bike that was reported stolen. Police said the inert grenade was found while constables were arresting the man.

UW’s emergency notification system, Regroup, confirmed that police have left Waterloo’s campus as of 9:13 a.m. This notification followed an earlier one sent just before 8 a.m. which alerted staff and students that police were on main campus for an “active investigation,” but that campus would remain open and there were “no immediate concerns for safety.”

A UW spokesperson confirmed the message from Regroup, stating: “The Waterloo Regional Police Service have concluded their investigation on the University of Waterloo main campus and have left. The campus remains open for normal activities following the investigation.”

A 36-year-old Cambridge man was charged with possession of stolen goods under $5,000, possession of identity documents and possession of break and enter tools.