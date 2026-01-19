Police seek suspect connected to eight vehicle thefts in Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service are investigating a series of vehicle thefts in Waterloo that occurred mid December.

Between Dec. 16-22, 2025, police received eight reports of thefts from vehicles parked in residential and underground parking lots around Albert Street and Columbia Street West. In these cases, vehicles had their windows smashed. Property, including identity documents, cash, jewellery, and clothing, was stolen.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak with the individual pictured in connection to these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Police are reminding the public is encouraged to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock doors, and report suspicious activity immediately.