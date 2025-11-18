Politics Without the Podium brings students and MP Bardish Chagger together for conversation

WUSA’s Politics Without the Podium event offered students a rare opportunity: a chance to speak directly with Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, in a casual environment, with no barriers between students and the person representing them in Ottawa.

Catherine Fife, MPP for Waterloo, was supposed to be in attendance but could not come due to sickness.

Held as part of WUSA’s ongoing effort to make civic engagement more accessible, the evening blended open discussion with light-hearted elements like a political trivia quiz. Students who filled out the quiz had the chance to win prizes, keeping the atmosphere low-pressure and welcoming.

Chagger opened by grounding the room in her philosophy of public service, stating, “I don’t take the role for granted, I just want to know where people are at.” She moved between reflections on her work, her roots in the region, and her commitment to being accessible to students, emphasizing that politics at its core is about people, not partisanship. “Anyone who puts their name on a ballot believes in what they stand for,” she said, highlighting the importance of dialogue that remains respectful even in disagreement.

One of the strongest moments of the night came when students raised concerns about rhetoric surrounding international students and how Canada treats them. In her response, Chagger was straight forward.

“The next time you read a headline trying to demonize international students, step up. Say something,” she said. She stressed that international students are not responsible for the housing crisis or food bank pressure, and she pushed back against narratives that scapegoat them. She reiterated that her role is to fight for all constituents, whether they live in Waterloo temporarily or permanently.

Students raised questions about federal housing funds, climate policy, and the future of the region. Chagger acknowledged the complexity of emerging programs like Build Canada Homes, noting that “we don’t have all the answers” but emphasizing the importance of partnerships and student feedback in shaping policy.

On climate legislation, specifically her perspective on Bill C-5 the One Canadian Economy Act, she was frank about the need for accountability and clarity: “We need to be factual in what we do if we don’t care about the environment, say it. People can make their choices.”

Chagger repeatedly returned to the power of young people to challenge assumptions and shape policy. Reflecting on the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she credited students with reframing public health messaging. “It was your generation that said: we need physical distancing, not social distancing. Socially, we need to stay connected.” For her, this was proof that students have already shifted national conversations and will continue to.

As the Q&A wrapped up, organizers encouraged students to stay, eat, and mingle. Chagger ended the evening with a mix of humour, gratitude, and encouragement, stating “I know days are tough. But we’re all here together and I’m going to keep pushing you to make our community and our world better.”