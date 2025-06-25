  • House Ad: A graphic urging you to follow us on social media! Featuring TikTok and Instagram handles, "@uwimprint" and "@uwimprintfiles," set against a blue background with abstract shapes in orange, green, mustard, and white.

Power restored after emergency electrical shutdown

Emma Danesh

| June 25, 2025

Power has been restored after an emergency electrical shutdown that started yesterday, June 24, from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m this morning. There was also a WUSA IT infrastructure shutdown that day from 9:30 p.m. to June 25 at 5 a.m. that affected a big portion of campus.

Facilities services shut down electrical power to address an overheating cable. The shutdown hit a large number of campus buildings, including:

  • SLC (Student Life Centre)
  • DC (Davis Centre)
  • MC (Mathematics & Computer)
  • C2, M3, PAC, ERC, BMH/AHS, Central Plant, UC, Health Services, General Services Complex, and Commissary

What was affected?

  • No power in these buildings (except emergency lighting)
  • No elevator
  • No wired or wireless internet, including Eduroam and ResNet
  • No air conditioning
  • Website and campus services may be offline
  • Limited services at Turnkey Desk in SLC
  • Flock Stop closed at 9 p.m. and reopened at 5 a.m.

Since the Student Life Centre was affected, all WUSA IT systems housed went offline. This included:

  • wusa.ca
  • clubs.wusa.ca
  • vote.wusa.ca
  • turnkeydesk.wusa.ca
  • member.wusa.ca
  • orientation.wusa.ca
  • Imprint.ca
  • Point of Sale systems
  • fedbus.wusa.ca

Microsoft Office 365 (including Teams) was not affected.

