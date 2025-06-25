Power restored after emergency electrical shutdown
| June 25, 2025
Power has been restored after an emergency electrical shutdown that started yesterday, June 24, from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m this morning. There was also a WUSA IT infrastructure shutdown that day from 9:30 p.m. to June 25 at 5 a.m. that affected a big portion of campus.
Facilities services shut down electrical power to address an overheating cable. The shutdown hit a large number of campus buildings, including:
- SLC (Student Life Centre)
- DC (Davis Centre)
- MC (Mathematics & Computer)
- C2, M3, PAC, ERC, BMH/AHS, Central Plant, UC, Health Services, General Services Complex, and Commissary
What was affected?
- No power in these buildings (except emergency lighting)
- No elevator
- No wired or wireless internet, including Eduroam and ResNet
- No air conditioning
- Website and campus services may be offline
- Limited services at Turnkey Desk in SLC
- Flock Stop closed at 9 p.m. and reopened at 5 a.m.
Since the Student Life Centre was affected, all WUSA IT systems housed went offline. This included:
- wusa.ca
- clubs.wusa.ca
- vote.wusa.ca
- turnkeydesk.wusa.ca
- member.wusa.ca
- orientation.wusa.ca
- Imprint.ca
- Point of Sale systems
- fedbus.wusa.ca
Microsoft Office 365 (including Teams) was not affected.
Share this story
More
Local News
Fireworks permitted between 9-11 p.m. in Waterloo on Canada Day
Emma Danesh
| June 27, 2025
Opinion
What Waterloo won’t tell you about their new medical school program
Christiano Choo
| June 27, 2025
Campus News
New board of director compensation system officially launching in July
Emma Danesh
| June 26, 2025