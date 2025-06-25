Power restored after emergency electrical shutdown

Power has been restored after an emergency electrical shutdown that started yesterday, June 24, from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m this morning. There was also a WUSA IT infrastructure shutdown that day from 9:30 p.m. to June 25 at 5 a.m. that affected a big portion of campus.

Facilities services shut down electrical power to address an overheating cable. The shutdown hit a large number of campus buildings, including:

SLC (Student Life Centre)

DC (Davis Centre)

MC (Mathematics & Computer)

C2, M3, PAC, ERC, BMH/AHS, Central Plant, UC, Health Services, General Services Complex, and Commissary

What was affected?

No power in these buildings (except emergency lighting)

No elevator

No wired or wireless internet, including Eduroam and ResNet

No air conditioning

Website and campus services may be offline

Limited services at Turnkey Desk in SLC

Flock Stop closed at 9 p.m. and reopened at 5 a.m.

Since the Student Life Centre was affected, all WUSA IT systems housed went offline. This included:

wusa.ca

clubs.wusa.ca

vote.wusa.ca

turnkeydesk.wusa.ca

member.wusa.ca

orientation.wusa.ca

Imprint.ca

Point of Sale systems

fedbus.wusa.ca

Microsoft Office 365 (including Teams) was not affected.