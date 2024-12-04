Quiz: What sustainable gifts should you give this year?

It’s officially that time of year: the exciting, or dreaded, holiday gift-buying. If your schedule prevents you from shopping early on, or you simply struggle to think of those perfect items, you’ll know it can be hard to find a gift that checks all of your boxes. And with the ever-increasing presence of online shopping and fast fashion, it can seem harder than ever to find gifts that aren’t just mass-produced products. So if you’re looking to make your loved ones AND the planet happy this year, this is the quiz for you.

First, think of the person you want to get a gift for. Next, answer the questions (and make sure to keep track of your answers)! Finally, add up your answers to see what you should be gifting this year.

1. First things first. How well do you know them?

a. Not super well, but I’m familiar enough

b. Like the back of my hand

c. Not at all

2. What’s their schedule like?

a. Wide open!

b. Honestly, I’m not sure

c. They’re a student like me, so…

3. What’s your favourite way of spending time together?

a. Anything outdoors (walking, playing a sport, etc.)

b. Talking for hours

c. Shopping in town or at the mall

4. What would they value most in a gift?

a. Something interactive/engaging

b. Personality

c. Practicality

5. What’s their favourite film/TV genre?

a. Reality/Competition

b. Romcom

c. Drama

5. What do they do in their spare time?

a. Work on perfecting their home

b. Something artistic

c. Research fashion, curate a shoe collection, etc.

6. How much time do you have to prepare the gift?

a. Basically none…

b. I have a few weeks

c. A few days

7. What’s your price range?

a. $20 to $50

b. $20 or less

c. $50 and up

Mostly a – gift something green

If you answered mostly a, it sounds like this person would love something all natural. Whether you’re shopping for a coworker, your best friend, or a distant relative, it’s hard to go wrong with a pot of flowers or a cute houseplant. When looking at options, think about buying something that can survive through the winter — your gift won’t be very sustainable if it dies right away! Other options could include a plant kit (the options are endless, from indoor herb gardens to DIY terrariums) or, if they’re already an experienced gardener, some tools that you’ll know they’ll get good use of for years to come.

Mostly b – gift something homemade

Based on your answers, you know this person pretty well and you’re willing to spend a little time on their gift. In that case, why not give them something handmade? It might sound daunting at first, but the options truly are endless (not to mention so much better for the environment). With the internet at your fingertips, you can find instructions for everything from homemade beauty items (bath salts, candles) to decor (paper flowers, a painted dish). Even if you aren’t super crafty, there are lots of options available: something as simple as a photo/memory album, or a jar with handwritten notes can make someone’s holiday. Plus, many of these options are much cheaper than buying something new!

Mostly c – gift quality over quantity

If most of your answers were c, think about the motto “less is more” this season. In an era of microtrends and overconsumption, it can be tempting to go all out when shopping for gifts, but sometimes all you need is that one really nice item. Rather than buying lots of items this year, focus on finding something quality that will last — that one item might be more expensive, but your recipient will appreciate it for years to come. If they’re into fashion, look for natural fabrics and staple pieces. If they’re a reader, get them a book you know they’d like, or maybe a collection that they can revisit multiple times. Artwork or even a recycled piece of jewelry are also great ideas.